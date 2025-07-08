Pearl Jam's cherished drummer Matt Canmeron announces exit after 27 years: ‘I have taken my…’

Legendary drummer Matt Cameron has announced his departure from Pearl Jam after an iconic 27-year tenure with the band. In a heartfelt statement, the legendary drummer, who joined the Seattle rock group in 1998, described the decision as the end of an “incredible journey” filled with memories, music, and brotherhood. Matt Cameron, the drummer of Pearl Jam, has announced his departure after 27 years(@PearlJam/X)

According to a Rolling Stone report, the news came amid Pearl Jam’s ongoing tour for their latest album Dark Matter.

Matt Cameron’s statement on his departure

“After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam,” Cameron, 61, wrote in the statement. He added, “Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter.”

The seasoned drummer, who first rose to fame with the Seattle band Soundgarden in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, also thanked the crew, staff, and legions of fans who have supported him for almost three decades. “I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Peace and Love,” he concluded.

Cameron’s departure marks the end of a crucial era for Pearl Jam, one of the last surviving giants of the grunge movement. The drummer helped shape the band’s sound through seven of their studio albums, beginning with Binaural (2000) and continuing through their latest release, Gigaton (2020).

Pearl Jam’s other members pay tribute to Cameron

In a joint message, the remaining members, Eddie Vedder, Jeff Ament, Mike McCready, and Stone Gossard, paid tribute to their bandmate with deep admiration and affection.

“From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skin Yard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer,” the band said.

Acknowledging Cameron’s contribution to their music, the group called his time with them a “deeply important chapter” and penned, “He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you, Matt.”

Matt Cameron’s legacy

Cameron, born as Matthew David Cameron, began playing the drums at an early age, and at 13, he played in a cover band called ‘Kiss’ along with his friends. Reportedly, they had to dissolve it after the management of the band Kiss threatened the boys with legal action if they did not cease their infringement.

The drummer, who moved to Seattle in 1983, started his professional music career with Bam Bam, fronted by singer Tina Bell and guitarist Tommy Martin. He also played for bands like Feedback and Skin Yard, staying with the latter until 1986.

That same year, he left Skin Yard to join Soundgarden and remained with them until he joined Pearl Jam in 1998. He reunited with Soundgarden in 2010 and announced it on X (formerly Twitter) at the time.

The musician, whose drumming style is characterised by its precision and depth, has also collaborated with a diverse range of artists including Bill Frisell and Herbie Hancock in the jazz trio Harrybu McCage. He also contributed to projects with The Smashing Pumpkins and Temple of the Dog.

FAQs

Q: Why did Matt Cameron leave Pearl Jam?

A: Cameron did not specify a reason in his statement but thanked the band, crew, and fans for an incredible 27-year journey. More details may follow.

Q: Who will replace Matt Cameron as Pearl Jam’s drummer?

A: The band has not yet announced a replacement. It’s unclear if a new permanent drummer will be named or if a touring musician will temporarily fill the role.

Q: Was Matt Cameron originally a member of Pearl Jam?

A: No, Matt Cameron joined Pearl Jam in 1998. He was previously the drummer for Soundgarden, one of the pioneering bands of the grunge movement.

Q: What albums did Matt Cameron record with Pearl Jam?

A: Cameron contributed to seven Pearl Jam studio albums, starting with Binaural (2000) and including Riot Act, Backspacer, Lightning Bolt, Gigaton and Dark Matter.