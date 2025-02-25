Satinder Sartaaj talks about fans throwing objects at performers: 'Passion for music is beautiful, but respect is must'

Songwriter, singer, composer and poet Satinder Sartaaj is slowly casting a spell on Bollywood through his notes, with his songs such as Rang and Jalsa 2.0 bewitching audiences. Despite his growing success, Satinder remains committed to staying true to his roots, asserting that he will never compromise his identity. Also read: Satinder stuns fans at Gurugram concert, says, ‘Music is a universal language’ Satinder Sartaaj brought his live show, Mehfil E Sartaaj, to Delhi recently. (India)

He intends to continue incorporating his poetic works into his music, even as he navigates the complexities of the Bollywood landscape. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Satinder gets candid about his passion for music, working in Bollywood and more.

On live performances

His live performances are known for his energy and passion. For Satinder, every performance is like a prayer. “I don’t just sing, I share my soul. The love and energy from the audience inspire me, and in those moments, we are all connected,” says the singer, who weaves poetry into his songs.

He is known for songs such as Sai, Sajjan Raazi, Udaarian, Rutba, Tere Bina Na Guzara E and Ikko – Mikke.

Asked how he deals with the pressure of performing live, especially when you’re touring extensively, the singer says, “When you love what you do, it never feels like pressure. Performing is my way of expressing emotions and spreading love. Travelling can be tiring, but the love from my fans and the energy of each city keep me going”.

On the audience throwing things on stage

From food, cell phones, shoes, and trash, to clothes, artists have recently been on the receiving end of all kinds of airborne objects during their performances. Several performers have come out to react strongly against the growing trend.

Satinder pulls no punches in condemning the alarming trend.

"Music is about healing and unity, and I’ve always received love and respect from my listeners. While incidents do happen, I believe when an artist performs with pure intent, the audience responds with the same purity. Of course, precautions are important, but my faith in music and people gives me confidence on stage,” says Satinder, who brought his live show, Mehfil E Sartaaj, to Delhi recently as part of Saregama Live’s The Sphere of Eminence Tour.

Here, Satinder asserts that there is a fine line between enthusiasm and safety, adding, “Passion for music is beautiful, but it must come with respect”.

“Respect for the artist, the space, and fellow fans. Live concerts are about shared experiences, and everyone should feel safe. Awareness and fostering a culture of respect are key,” he shares.

On working in Bollywood

Of late, Satinder's tracks have been catapulted to new heights of popularity, particularly following their showcase in Bollywood.

“Music has its own journey, and I’m grateful that my songs have touched so many hearts. Bollywood has a huge reach, and when my music becomes part of a film, it introduces my work to new listeners. I am focused on my craft, and I’m sure that craft will find its audience,” he says.

The singer confesses that Bollywood has helped increase his fan base, sharing, “Bollywood gives artists a global platform and many new listeners have discovered my music through films”.

“But my essence remains the same, whether through films, albums, or live performances, I will always stay true to my poetry and roots,” he says.

Are there any upcoming Bollywood projects that you’re excited about?

“The timeline hasn’t been finalised yet, so I can’t reveal much at this stage. But working with artists from different regions is always exciting. The creative process keeps evolving, and every collaboration brings something new and enriching,” he asserts, who was most recently seen in the film Hoshiar Singh - Apna Arastu. Right now, he is focused on his upcoming Canada and UK tour, which will start from March 21.

“We’re excited to take the music and experience to audiences across the world,” he ends.