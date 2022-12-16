Sudha Murthy can't help but dance as Shreya Ghoshal sings for her. Watch cute video

Shreya Ghoshal's voice can win over anyone and even Infosys' Sudha Murthy can't help but swing along. In a new video shared on a bunch of fanpages, Sudha is seen dancing with a bunch of women as Shreya sings for her.

Shreya Ghoshal sang Barso Re from Mani Ratnam's Guru for a group of people at the 40th anniversary celebration of Infosys in Bengaluru. As others also joined her in the singing, Sudha Murthy broke into a dance. Swinging her hands in the air, she seemed to have enjoyed the singing a lot. Shreya quickly handed someone her phone to record a video of the moment.

Sudha is a writer and philanthropist and wife of billionaire businessman and Infosys founder Narayan Murthy. She is also the mother-in-law of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Shreya Ghoshal is a singer and composer who has made a significant impact on the Hindi film industry. She was born in West Bengal and began singing at a young age, eventually winning the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contest in 2000. Shreya's vocal range and emotive style have made her one of the most popular and respected singers in India. She has released numerous solo albums and has lent her voice to hundreds of Bollywood films, earning numerous awards and accolades for her work. Ghoshal has also performed internationally, including at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Shreya is also part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest album Sukoon. The two songs in the album are Tujhe Bhi Chaand and Qaraar. Shreya Ghoshal said, "I have been working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir since I was 16 and I cannot be more grateful towards him for always believing in me. 'Sukoon' is yet another masterpiece by him that will change the take on Ghazals in this Modern Era."

