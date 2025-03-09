'The beef is alive and well': TikToker reveals Hailey Bieber liked her mean post dissing Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco

Hailey Bieber's TikTok activity is not helping her ‘I love Selena’ case at all. As per a People report, a TikToker named Courtney has revealed that Hailey 'liked' her video from last month, in which she had dissed singer-actor Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, music producer Benny Blanco. Hailey is the wife of singer Justin Bieber, who was in a relationship with Selena for years. Hailey Bieber has claimed many times over the years that she has nothing but love for Selena Gomez.

What has the TikToker posted?

TikToker @courtneypresto made a video on Selena and Benny's Interview magazine photoshoot last month. In it, she said, “I genuinely can't decide which is the worst… Sorry to do this to everyone but I had to look at these photos so you do too.” Her caption read, “This is the WORST.”

On Thursday, she posted another video showing how Hailey liked her February video. Courtney accepted that was being ‘shady’ towards Selena and Hailey's like for the video proves that there is not a lot of love between her and Selena. "Hailey Bieber herself liked my TikTok. Don’t necessarily come for me in the comments, but I was being a little shady to Selena Gomez,” she said.

Courtney thinks the gesture proves that the “beef” rumours between Selena and the Biebers is “alive and well.” “I feel like this is definitive proof that, when Hailey Bieber is like, ‘Oh, it’s all love. It’s all good, we have absolutely no beef. Everything is completely fine,' she’s lying,” she said.

Hailey vs Selena: A brief history

Over the years, fans have speculated heavily that not all is cool between Selena and Hailey, something they have shot down multiple times. Hailey liked Selena post announcing her engagement to Benny last year. "I don't think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez. This is not about this pitting between two women — it’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives that can be really dangerous," Hailey said on Bloomberg’s The Circuit in 2023.