KBC 17: Can you guess this 50,00,000 question related to Wimbledon which Gujarati contestant failed to answer?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, or KBC 17’s latest episode, featured a Gujarati contestant on the hot seat, and his small-town tale inspired host Amitabh Bachchan. After a Fastest Finger round, Sanjay Degama from Gujarat and Sneha Jaware got the opportunity to play Jaldi 5. Sanjay won the round and earned the silver hot seat. Hailing from Gujarat’s Bhavnagar, Sanjay is a chemical technician, and his wish to build his own house inspired him to step out of his small town to follow his dream. His aim was to win around 12,50,000 rupees, but he ended up winning double that amount. He was stuck on a ₹50-lakh question. Wondering if you could answer that sports question? Read on… Gujarat's Sanjay on KBC 17 episode 6

KBC 17 50 lakh question

Episode 6 of KBC 17 kickstarted with its host, Amitabh Bachchan, feeling proud of this season’s theme, “Jahaan Akal Hai, Wahaan Akad Hai,” which highlights that wisdom leads to pride. Sanjay Degama from Gujarat was seated on the hot seat, and his quirky personality and confidence impressed everyone. He played smartly and took home 25 lakh rupees. He could’ve doubled this amount if he attempted a sport question related to Wimbledon. But he decided to quit to avoid taking the risk.

The question was: Which Indian reached the second round of Wimbledon in 1973 after defeating Hans Engert?

The options were: A) Chiradip Mukerjea, B) Gaurav Misra, C) Jaideep Mukerjea, D) Nandan Bal

Even after quitting, Amitabh Bachchan asked Sanjay to guess the answer. He locked option B) Gaurav Misra, which was a wrong answer. The correct answer was option A) Chiradip Mukerjea, who defeated Hans Engert. Sanjay took home his winning amount of 25 lakh and bid goodbye to Big B. Later, a female contestant got the opportunity to land on the hot seat. She will continue her game in today’s episode as well.

How to watch KBC 17 online?

Kaun Banega Crorepati kickstarted its seventeenth season this August. Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the special silver jubilee season. If you miss KBC 17 on Sony TV, you can also catch the iconic quiz show online on SonyLIV and OTTplay Premium. So, grab your popcorn and play along.