Kichcha Sudeep declines Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor: ‘I trust you will respect my choice’

Kichcha Sudeepa issues a statement

On Thursday, the actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal why he declined to accept the honour.

“Respected Government of Karnataka and Members of the Jury, it is truly a privilege to have received the state award under the best actor category, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to the respected jury for this honour. However, I must express that I have chosen to stop receiving awards for several years now, a decision made for various personal reasons that I intend to uphold,” he wrote.

Kichcha added, "There are many deserving actors who have poured their hearts into their craft and would appreciate this prestigious recognition far more than I would. It will only make me happier to see one of them receiving it. My dedication to entertaining people has always been without the expectation of awards, and this acknowledgement from the jury alone serves as a significant boost for me to continue striving for excellence”.

The actor also expressed his gratitude to every jury member for selecting him for the reward.

He said, “This recognition is, in itself, my reward. I sincerely apologise to the jury members and the state government for any disappointment my decision may cause, and I trust you will respect my choice and support me on the path I have chosen. Once again, I thank the honourable members of the jury and the state government for recognising my work and considering me for this award”.

Kiccha Sudeep picked for the honour

On Wednesday, the Karnataka government announced the State Annual Film Awards for 2019. Kiccha and Anupama Gowda won the Best Actor and Actress awards. Kiccha got the honour for his role in Pailwan, while Anupama won the award for her performance in Trayambakam.

The five-year delay is mainly due to Covid-19 pandemic, according to a release issued by the government. It is yet to announce awards for 2020 to 2024.

Others who won awards include V Harikrishna for Best Music for his compositions in Yajamana, starring Darshan. Darling Krishna bagged the Best Screenplay award for his directorial debut Love Mocktail, a romantic drama.