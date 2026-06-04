Lena the Plug, Adam22 divorce: Podcasters' net worth in focus amid split

Lena the Plug or Lena Nersesian, is splitting up with Adam22, as per reports and the podcaster is seeking custody of their 5-year-old daughter. Lena the Plug and Adam22 are reportedly divorcing. (X/@FearedBuck)

Lena filed for divorce on June 1, as per TMZ. Notably, this also happens to be her birthday. The 35-year-old wants legal and physical custody of their child, the publication reported.

Lena the Plug and Adam22 run a very successful podcast – Plug Talk. The duo also happen to have an OnlyFans account. As per TMZ, the couple shoots pornographic content with people outside their marriage, both together and individually. They also interview said people on their podcast.

However, Lena has claimed in her divorce documents that she does not have a job and her only income is $3000 in spousal support from Adam. TMZ noted she's a successful OnlyFans creator and quoted her saying “I have no access to any financial resources in this marriage or actual financial information, so all amounts entered are estimates.”

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Lena has also reportedly demanded half of the couple's $1.1 million entertainment studio. Lena and Adam married in 2023 and the date of separation is reportedly listed as April 15. On Tuesday, the two co-posted promo pics for the new podcast episode, which Lena both liked and commented on.

Now, reacting to the news of the divorce, Adam wrote on his Instagram “All black women who want to date me please DM me I will buy you a car.” In another story, he added the word “Freedom”.