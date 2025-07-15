Saroja Devi's eyes donated as per her wish, says doctor: ‘It has been about five years since she registered for it'

The eyes of veteran south Indian actor B Saroja Devi, who died on Monday, were donated to Narayana Nethralaya as per her wish, hospital officials said. Saroja Devi died due to age-related ailments at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. She was 87. B Saroja Devi died at the age of 87 due to age-related ailments.(PTI)

"She had spoken about pleading her eyes a few years ago, and once, when she came to the hospital for checkup she spoke to our chairman about her desire to donate her eyes and a card was made for eye donation. It has been about five years since she registered for eye donation," said an official at the Dr Rajkumar eye bank of Narayana Nethralaya.

Speaking to reporters here, he said accordingly she has donated her eyes and they will be transplanted in a couple of days. "Only corneas have been taken, both her corneas are in good condition...."

The last rites of the legendary actor will be conducted on Tuesday at her native Dasavara village located in Channapatna taluk in Bengaluru South (Ramanagara) district as per Vokkaliga traditions, her son Gowtham told reporters.

"The mortal remains will be taken to Dasavara from Bengaluru at 11.30 am on Tuesday..." he said.