Timely payment, 10-hour shifts, safe shooting locations: West Bengal government issues advisory to streamline film industry for artistes, technicians

The West Bengal government has issued an advisory aimed at ensuring fair wages, reasonable working hours, safety and professional dignity for artistes, technicians and other workers in the film and entertainment industry. The advisory, issued by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department on Thursday, covers film, television, OTT platforms, web series and digital content productions undertaken wholly or partly in the state, irrespective of the language of production. The government has called for safe shooting locations, adequate drinking water, and hygienic meals.

A copy of the advisory was made available to PTI on Friday.

What does the advisory say? A senior information and cultural affairs official said the move was aimed at streamlining the industry's operations.

"A key provision seeks to prevent guilds, federations and associations from making membership cards or affiliation mandatory for securing professional assignments, stating that no eligible artist or technician should be denied work solely for not belonging to a particular association," the official said.

The government has also advised producers "to ensure transparent wage structures and timely payment of remuneration, overtime dues and other contractual entitlements. Written contracts or engagement orders specifying remuneration, payment schedules, working hours and responsibilities should be executed before commencement of work, wherever practicable," he said.

The advisory proposes standard working arrangements, including 10-hour shifts with up to four additional hours or eight-hour shifts with up to six additional hours, for feature films, OTT productions, and web series, subject to statutory limits.

Guidelines for TV shows For television serials, an eight-hour shift with up to four additional hours has been proposed.

Overtime beyond the standard eight-hour shift for feature films, OTT productions and web series should be paid at twice the applicable hourly wage rate. A minimum six-hour consecutive rest period between two shooting schedules has also been proposed.

The government has emphasised that statutory minimum wages prescribed by the labour department must be strictly followed and that mutually agreed wage arrangements cannot reduce legally mandated entitlements.

The advisory also seeks to fix accountability for payment defaults by line producers. Industry associations may examine complaints of non-payment and, in substantiated cases, recommend restrictions on future engagements, following a fair and transparent process. However, blanket industry-wide bans or "coercive action against individuals have been prohibited."

Call for safe shooting locations Producers will retain the freedom to decide the number and composition of artists and technicians required for a production, based on its scale, budget and technical requirements, without being compelled to engage a predetermined minimum number of personnel by private associations, it said.

On workplace welfare, the government has called for safe shooting locations, adequate drinking water, hygienic meals, sanitation, first-aid facilities, rest areas and emergency arrangements. Safe transportation should also be arranged wherever necessary, particularly after late-night shoots.

The advisory further stresses the need to prevent harassment, intimidation, bullying, discrimination and abusive behaviour, with producers and production houses being asked to incorporate appropriate safeguards and grievance procedures into their contracts and standard operating procedures.

It proposes written standard operating procedures for every production, covering wages, working hours, overtime, payment records, safety, welfare facilities and complaint redressal.

To address industry-related disputes, the government has encouraged an institutional grievance redressal mechanism involving relevant guilds, federations, and associations.

The Information and Cultural Affairs Department will also explore a digital information and facilitation system featuring a directory of artists and technicians, online membership services, grievance tracking and information on shooting permissions.

The advisory, signed by Information and Cultural Secretary Saumitra Mohann, further envisages awareness and enrolment initiatives to improve access to health insurance and social security benefits, including provident fund facilities for eligible industry professionals.