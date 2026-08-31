Tovino Thomas warns fans about scamster impersonating him from this email ID: ‘Have not authorised anyone’

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has warned fans about a scammer impersonating him and sending emails. Taking to his Instagram account, the actor even flagged the ID through which the emails are being sent. He asked fans not to fall for such scams online, urging them to help others avoid such impersonation, too. Tovino Thomas asked fans to be wary of scams being made in his name.

Tovino Thomas flags scamster’s email ID On Monday, Tovino took to his Instagram Stories and wrote in all caps, “IMPORTANT NOTICE - IMPERSONATION ALERT.” Explaining what happened, he added, “Please be informed that someone is impersonating me and falsely using my identity to send emails to multiple people. The emails are being sent from the following address: tovinothomas79@gmail.com. Please note that this email address is not associated with me, and I have not authorised anyone to communicate on my behalf using this address.”

He further urged fans not to share their personal information with such scamsters, writing, “I strongly request everyone to not respond, share any personal information, click on links, make payments, or act upon any requests received from this email ID. If you receive an email from this address, please report it as spam/phishing and delete it immediately. Kindly share this information with anyone who may have received such emails so that they do not fall victim to this impersonation.”

Tovino ended his note with, “Please stay alert and verify the source before responding to any communication claiming to be from me. Thank you for your understanding and support.”