Tovino Thomas warns fans about scamster impersonating him from this email ID: ‘Have not authorised anyone’
Tovino Thomas flagged an email id and asked fans not to fall for a scamster impersonating him. Here's what happened.
Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has warned fans about a scammer impersonating him and sending emails. Taking to his Instagram account, the actor even flagged the ID through which the emails are being sent. He asked fans not to fall for such scams online, urging them to help others avoid such impersonation, too.
Tovino Thomas flags scamster’s email ID
On Monday, Tovino took to his Instagram Stories and wrote in all caps, “IMPORTANT NOTICE - IMPERSONATION ALERT.” Explaining what happened, he added, “Please be informed that someone is impersonating me and falsely using my identity to send emails to multiple people. The emails are being sent from the following address: tovinothomas79@gmail.com. Please note that this email address is not associated with me, and I have not authorised anyone to communicate on my behalf using this address.”
He further urged fans not to share their personal information with such scamsters, writing, “I strongly request everyone to not respond, share any personal information, click on links, make payments, or act upon any requests received from this email ID. If you receive an email from this address, please report it as spam/phishing and delete it immediately. Kindly share this information with anyone who may have received such emails so that they do not fall victim to this impersonation.”
Tovino ended his note with, “Please stay alert and verify the source before responding to any communication claiming to be from me. Thank you for your understanding and support.”
Tovino Thomas’ recent work
Tovino rose to fame in the Malayalam film industry for his work in ABCD (2013), 7th Day (2014), and Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015). He achieved pan-India fame after Netflix released the superhero film Minnal Murali (2021) during the pandemic. He launched his own production house, Tovino Thomas Productions, the same year. This year, Tovino starred in Pallichattambi and Athiradi. He also played extended cameos in Balan: The Boy and Khalifa: The Ruler. He last produced Maranamass with Basil Joseph in the lead in 2025.
The actor played an extended cameo in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra last year in dual roles as a chathan (goblin) named Michael and his evil brother Maathan. Lokah 2 will star him in the lead with the film exploring the chathan folklore. A video featuring him and actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan’s odiyan (shapeshifter) Charlie was released after Lokah’s release to announce the sequel. However, the makers have yet to provide an official update, even though the first film grossed ₹300 crore worldwide.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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