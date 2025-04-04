Ajith Kumar teaches son Aadvik how to Go Kart like a pro on professional circuit. Watch

Actor and professional racer Ajith Kumar returned to India after competing in Europe with his racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing. Spending quality time with his family, he was spotted teaching his son Aadvik to Go Kart on a professional track in Chennai. (Also Read: Ajith Kumar's son Aadvik looks thrilled to receive pat on head from football idol Ronaldinho Gaúcho. Watch) Ajith Kumar with his son Aadvik at a professional race track in Chennai.

Ajith Kumar teaches son Aadvik Go Karting

Ajith’s team posted pictures and videos on X (formerly Twitter) showing Ajith and his son having a ball. His wife, former actor Shalini, is also seen in the pictures. Sharing the pictures, his manager wrote, “Ajith & family spotted at MIKA Go Kart Circuit, embracing the need for speed! Pure racing passion on display! A special thanks to MIKA Madras International Karting Arena & MIC Madras International Circuit.”

One video shows Aadvik dressed in gear and sitting in a Go Kart as his dad and another professional squat down to teach him the ropes. Another video shows Ajith testing out a Go Kart too, and zooming along on the track. One picture shows a proud Shalini holding Aadvik in her lap as he smiles for the camera. Ajith also looked like he was having fun karting despite racing professionally for the last few months.

Upcoming work

Ajith’s last film, Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni and co-starring Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja and Regena Cassandrra, was met with a lukewarm response. The film tells the story of a couple on the verge of divorce battling bigger challenges when they go on a road trip. It is streaming on Netflix.

Expectations are high for Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran and starring Trisha. The film will be released in theatres on April 10 and will see Ajith in a massy role. Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko and Raghu Ram also star in it.