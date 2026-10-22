Allu Arjun reviews Jailer 2, says the film is a true showcase of the aura of Rajinikanth: ‘Only he can hit ₹500 crore without getting his shirt torn’

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is a sensation at the box office. The Tamil film was released in theatres last week, and has since crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the Indian box office in its first week. Released in theatres on October 15, the sequel has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far and has also surpassed several major releases from the past two years. Actor Allu Arjun saw the film recently and took to his X account to share his review of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. Allu Arjun has hailed Rajinikanth in his review of Jailer 2.

Allu Arjun's review of Jailer 2 In his new post, Arjun wrote, “#Jailer2 is (fire emoticons) A true showcase of @rajinikanth sir’s star power, swag & aura! A Commercial Entertainer that keeps the adrenaline pumping!”

He went on to shower particular praise for music composer Anirudh Ravichander and wrote, “Brother… @anirudhofficial KILLED IT! All the artists, technicians & the producer have poured their hearts into this film. The Showman @Nelsondilpkumar garu delivers the coolest hit with a BANG!”

“Only Rajinikanth can hit 500 crore+ without getting his shirt torn,” he concluded in Telugu, and congratulated the entire team of Sun Pictures.