Dorothy director Karthik Subbaraj slams Mohan G for making transphobic remarks: ‘Nobody has given you the right to hurt them in front of everyone’
Karthik Subbaraj shared a video statement condemning director Mohan G for making transphobic remarks against transgender actor Negha.
Mohan G Kshatriyan, known for his films Draupathi and Bakasuran, has sparked backlash for his latest comments against transgender woman Negha during a televised debate. The director earlier spoke about Karthik Subbaraj’s recent release, Dorothy, without naming the film. After its release, the film starring Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth, invited discourse over its LGBTQ+ themes. Mohan joined in on the chatter, claiming that queer representation was ‘funded by NGOs’ to ‘erode culture’.
Karthik Subbaraj's statement
Now director Karthik Subbaraj has publicly condemned director Mohan G for making transphobic remarks against a transgender woman named Negha. Taking to X, Karthik shared a video statement where he started by thanking the audience for showing so much love and support to the film. He then said that the is aware of the targetted hatred for the film that had come up initially. He then named director Mohan G and said nobody had given him the right to publicly shame or humiliate another person on the basis of their gender identity. “Transphobia is gender violence and is as bad as caste or communal violence. Nobody has given you the right to hurt them in front of everyone,” he said.
During the debate, Mohan G questioned Negha about marriage and the ability to have children. Karthik asked if the ability to reproduce is the highest purpose of human existence and there was no justification for remarks that was meant to humiliate the person and attack them psychologically. The film Dorothy specifically nudges viewers to look at transpeople as equals. Despite that, he was able to make transphobic comments in an open forum.
“You can criticise my film. You can say you didn’t like it. But nobody has given you the right to hurt them in front of everyone. Because the person sitting opposite you is a human being. Look at her as a human being… This is a very very harsh and transphobic comment that is violence in a way. I strongly condemn that person who spoke like this,” he concluded.
About Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy
Dorothy is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor, Achin Jain and Jyoti Deshpande. It stars Keerthy, Sananth and Rishikanth. It tells the story of two friends whose lives are upended by the arrival of a mysterious woman. The film received a standing ovation when it premiered at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival. It was released in theatres on September 25 and has become a box office success.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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