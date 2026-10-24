Jailer 2 box office collection day 10: Rajinikanth film shows growth in second weekend, crosses ₹369 crore

The latest update on Sacnilk projects that Jailer 2 has shown growth on its second Saturday. It collected ₹20.29 crore. The film dipped on the weekdays but given its a Saturday, the film picked up pace and showed that it has still got the momentum. The net box office collection stands at ₹369.14 crore.

The huge hype surrounding the release of Jailer 2 made sure that the Rajinikanth film scored a record-breaking opening at the box office. Advance bookings for Jailer 2 began in India on October 10, five days before release. They had already begun in select overseas territories a day prior. By the end of October 14 (Wednesday), the advance bookings for the film had crossed ₹80 crore worldwide. For opening day in India alone, the film sold 18 lakh tickets in pre-sales, grossing ₹37 crore. On release day, Jailer earned ₹59.70 crore net at the domestic box office across 15,887 shows. By the end of its first week, Jailer 2 collected ₹334.35 crore.

Jailer 2 box office collection day 10 : Rajinikanth 's Jailer 2 is still running strong at the box office. The Tamil film opened in theatres on last Thursday to massive buzz and received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Within a week, it crossed the ₹500 crore worldwide. Lets see how the film is performing in India on the second weekend.

Jailer revolved around Rajinikanth's character, a retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, who leads a quiet life with his family after hanging up his uniform. Later, his son, an upright police officer investigating an idol-smuggling syndicate, goes missing and is presumed dead.

Jailer 2 follows Pandian, who has to protect his family and confront a lethal new underworld empire on a global scale after his past catches up with him. Besides Rajinikanth, the film features Vidya Balan, S J Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, and Suraj Venjaramoodu. It also has cameos by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Hrithik Roshan, among others.