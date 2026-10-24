Jailer 2 box office collection day 10: Rajinikanth film shows growth in second weekend, crosses ₹369 crore
Jailer 2 box office collection day 10: The Tamil film was released in theatres on October 15 and has since crossed the ₹300 crore mark in its first week.
Jailer 2 box office collection day 10: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is still running strong at the box office. The Tamil film opened in theatres on last Thursday to massive buzz and received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Within a week, it crossed the ₹500 crore worldwide. Lets see how the film is performing in India on the second weekend.
Jailer 2 box office update
The huge hype surrounding the release of Jailer 2 made sure that the Rajinikanth film scored a record-breaking opening at the box office. Advance bookings for Jailer 2 began in India on October 10, five days before release. They had already begun in select overseas territories a day prior. By the end of October 14 (Wednesday), the advance bookings for the film had crossed ₹80 crore worldwide. For opening day in India alone, the film sold 18 lakh tickets in pre-sales, grossing ₹37 crore. On release day, Jailer earned ₹59.70 crore net at the domestic box office across 15,887 shows. By the end of its first week, Jailer 2 collected ₹334.35 crore.
The latest update on Sacnilk projects that Jailer 2 has shown growth on its second Saturday. It collected ₹20.29 crore. The film dipped on the weekdays but given its a Saturday, the film picked up pace and showed that it has still got the momentum. The net box office collection stands at ₹369.14 crore.
All about Jailer 2
Deep Dive
Jailer revolved around Rajinikanth's character, a retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, who leads a quiet life with his family after hanging up his uniform. Later, his son, an upright police officer investigating an idol-smuggling syndicate, goes missing and is presumed dead.
Jailer 2 follows Pandian, who has to protect his family and confront a lethal new underworld empire on a global scale after his past catches up with him. Besides Rajinikanth, the film features Vidya Balan, S J Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, and Suraj Venjaramoodu. It also has cameos by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Hrithik Roshan, among others.
On Friday, Rajinikanth saw Jailer 2 with fans inside a theatre in Chennai. Rajinikanth was seen arriving in his car outside the theatre, accompanied by music composer Anirudh Ravichander. He put on a cap and was seen paying attention to the scenes of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial as it played out on screen. His grandson Lingaa, and director Nelson were also seen at the same theatre.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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