Jailer 2 box office collection day 20: Rajinikanth's action entertainer takes massive hit with 95% drop, records lowest single-day haul on 3rd Tuesday
In Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2, Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer who finds himself caught up in another dangerous situation.
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has had a strong run at the box office, but the film is now showing signs of slowing down. Released on October 15, 2026, Jailer 2 is backed by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, with Vijay Kartik Kannan serving as the cinematographer. With the arrival of November and it happens to be Diwali week as well, the Nelson Dilipkumar film seems to be slowing day. By November 5th, it also face off Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in theatres.
Jailer 2 box office collection
According to the trade tracker Sacnilk, on its 20th day in theatres, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial saw its collections fall sharply, bringing in just ₹17 lakh net in India. The numbers are a far cry from what the film earned a day earlier, even as its overall box office total remains impressive. This marks the lowest single-day haul for the film since its release and a steep decline of approximately 95% compared to Day 19, when the film had raked in ₹3.40 crore. The sudden fall comes after a promising first two weeks, during which the film drew audiences to theatres in large numbers.
The much-awaited sequel had collected ₹334.35 crore net in its first eight days. Its second-week earnings added another ₹98.55 crore to the total. With its latest collection included, Jailer 2's India net business stands at ₹459.87 crore. With Jailer 2 nearing the ₹460 crore mark in India, the week will be important in determining how much more the film can add to its theatrical total.
What is Jailer 2 about?
Rajinikanth is back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer who finds himself caught up in another dangerous situation. Just when he hopes to enjoy a quiet life with his family, an international idol-smuggling racket comes in the way. He goes undercover as a driver to get close to the gang, bring its operations down and protect his loved ones.
The film also brings together a large ensemble cast. SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan and Yogi Babu feature in key roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi make special appearances.
An excerpt from Hindustan Times review read, “Nelson and Rajinikanth pull off a mass masala film that is breezy to sit through and doesn’t feel like a try-hard. The cameos, especially the much-hyped ‘surprise’ ones, might not have the same kind of impact Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff did in the first part, but they still hook you. When a 75-year-old who has slowed down and is playing a grandfather can so easily outdo younger heroes in a commercial film, there’s not much more to add. And maybe, that's all fans need.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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