Jailer 2 box office collection day 20: Rajinikanth's action entertainer takes massive hit with 95% drop, records lowest single-day haul on 3rd Tuesday

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has had a strong run at the box office, but the film is now showing signs of slowing down. Released on October 15, 2026, Jailer 2 is backed by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, with Vijay Kartik Kannan serving as the cinematographer. With the arrival of November and it happens to be Diwali week as well, the Nelson Dilipkumar film seems to be slowing day. By November 5th, it also face off Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in theatres. Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has had a strong run at the box office, but the film is now showing signs of slowing down.

Jailer 2 box office collection According to the trade tracker Sacnilk, on its 20th day in theatres, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial saw its collections fall sharply, bringing in just ₹17 lakh net in India. The numbers are a far cry from what the film earned a day earlier, even as its overall box office total remains impressive. This marks the lowest single-day haul for the film since its release and a steep decline of approximately 95% compared to Day 19, when the film had raked in ₹3.40 crore. The sudden fall comes after a promising first two weeks, during which the film drew audiences to theatres in large numbers.

The much-awaited sequel had collected ₹334.35 crore net in its first eight days. Its second-week earnings added another ₹98.55 crore to the total. With its latest collection included, Jailer 2's India net business stands at ₹459.87 crore. With Jailer 2 nearing the ₹460 crore mark in India, the week will be important in determining how much more the film can add to its theatrical total.