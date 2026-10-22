Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 becomes 4th highest-grossing Tamil film of all time by end of week 1; 2nd highest-grossing Indian film of 2026
Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2 with Rajinikanth opened to positive feedback and has since performed well at the box office worldwide.
Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth seem to have done it again with the sequel to their 2023 hit Jailer. While Jailer 2 has yet to beat its predecessor, the sequel has become the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. It has beaten the lifetime collections of films such as Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie to take the spot in just a week. It also became the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, having overtaken Drishyam: The Conclusion.
(Also Read: National Award-winning VFX expert Arun Kumar says criticism around Ramayana, Jailer 2 visuals based on growing confusion on CGI vs AI | HT Exclusive)
Jailer 2 becomes 2nd-highest-grossing film of 2026
Jailer 2 has registered a net domestic collection of ₹317.20 crore in India and a gross collection of ₹371.45 crore, according to trade analysts. Adding to that, the ₹205 crore from overseas brings the worldwide gross of the sequel to ₹576.45 crore by the end of its first week in theatres. It has now surpassed the 20-day haul of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion, which has brought in ₹560 crore so far, making it the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026.
|Top movies 2026
|Collections
|Dhurandhar: The Revenge
|₹1813 crore
|Jailer 2
|₹576 crore
|Drishyam: The Conclusion
|₹560 crore
|Hanuman Ansh
|₹451 crore
|Border 2
|₹450 crore
This means that Jailer 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Ponniyin Selvan I, which stands at ₹488.36 crore gross, as per the trade website Sacnilk. It also surpassed Rajinikanth’s previous film Coolie’s ₹518 crore gross, becoming the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film. Jailer 2 banked on the Navaratri and Dussehra season, along with no competition for Rajinikanth from his counterparts. And it paid off, with the film maintaining steady momentum even on weekdays, with only a few days to go until the next weekend.
|Highest-grossing Tamil films
|Collections
|2.0
|₹691 crore
|Leo
|₹605 crore
|Jailer
|₹604 crore
|Jailer 2
|₹576 crore
|Coolie
|₹518 crore
Rajinikanth has maintained the top spot in Kollywood for years now, with his 2018 sequel to Robo, 2.0, directed by Shankar, bringing in ₹691 crore during its run. Though the film was declared average, given its reported budget of over ₹500 crore, it has remained unbeatable for all these years. Vijay’s film Leo, with Lokesh in 2023, grossed ₹605.90 crore worldwide and ranked second. Jailer came close to it, bringing in ₹604.74 crore.
About Jailer 2
Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson and produced by Kalanithi Maran through Sun Pictures. Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprised their roles for the sequel. SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan are the new additions to the cast. Jailer 2 picks up where the first film left off, with Rajinikanth’s retired jailer, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, looking to keep his family safe from an idol smuggling ring. He also tries to hide the truth about his son’s death from them, risking getting exposed at any time.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.