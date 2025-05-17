Jayam Ravi's mother-in-law Sujatha Vijayakumar slams actor for calling her ‘family breaker', spreading false allegations

Actor Ravi Mohan and his rumoured girlfriend, singer-spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis, made waves recently when they attended producer Ishari Ganesh’s daughter’s wedding in Chennai. Addressing the fallout, Ravi’s estranged wife Aarti Ravi penned a note calling him out. In response, Ravi penned a note where he claimed emotional and financial abuse in the marriage. Now, Ravi's mother-in-law, Sujatha Vijayakumar has penned a long note to address the allegations and present her side of the situation. (Also read: Jayam Ravi reveals abuse in marriage with Aarti; says he isn't allowed to meet children: ‘Keneeshaa became a lifeline’) Sujatha Vijayakumar penned a statement in response to her son-in-law Ravi Mohan's previous allegations.

What Sujatha said

On Saturday, Sujatha posted an official statement on the matter to address the allegations. She began, “Dear all, I have been working as a producer for the last 25 years. Being a woman in this industry for such a long tenure requires tremendous effort- something I agree everyone will agree with. Throughout the journey I have never interacted with the press, except during my movie releases. Today, I am compelled to speak publicly for the first time, in response to the serious allegations made against me.”

She added, “I have been accused of being a tormentor, a family breaker, a gold digger, a property exploiter, and much more. I wanted to respond sooner, but I chose silence- out of self-respect and for the greater good of my family and future generations. Unfortunately, that silence has now been misconstrued as manipulation. With the peace of our family at risk, I have decided it is time to speak.”

She went on to add that she has collaborated with Ravi in the capacity of an actor on multiple occasions, and made sure not to mix family bonds with professional commitments. She also stated that all financial transactions for the sake of the films have been duly recorded, so the allegation that she has used his name for financial dealings is completely false.

‘How could I ever jeopardize his future?’

Her statement read, “Now Mr Jayam Ravi alleges that I used his name for surety for these financial dealings. I want to make it clear- I would never misuse his name, not even if he were just an actor. Being my son-in-law, how could I ever jeopardize his future like that? In fact, to protect him, I signed countless documents myself- sometimes on blank sheets handed over by financiers, sometimes without knowing what came next- all to ensure that his name was never burdened.”

She added, “For over a year, I have made several sincere attempts to reach out to Mr Jayam Ravi, not in the capacity of a producer, but as a mother, mother-in-law, grandmother- with the sole intention of restoring peace within the family. Most recently, I sent him a message in light of certain professional matter, hoping it might create an opening for a personal conversation. It was never, as he suggested, an attempt to exploit him financially.”

Sujatha also said that despite the false allegations that Ravi has made on her and the family, she would always want him to be their ‘hero’. She concluded her post by adding, “You have called me ‘Mother’ all these years. As your mother-in-law, my only wish is to see my daughter and grandchildren live in a happy and united home. No mother can bear to see her daughter lose her family and live in sorrow. I am living through that pain today.”

Ravi and Aarti married in 2009, and he announced he was parting ways with her in 2024. Aarti claimed she and their sons were ‘blindsided’ by his announcement.