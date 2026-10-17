Rajinikanth gets emotional as he pays final respects to music composer Deva, CM Vijay consoles family members and announces State honours for funeral

'Gana' songs, Deva's gift to the Tamil speaking people, may be described as a kind of music composition, which, in a way brought to mainstream the subaltern world; its likes and dislikes and the rough and tumble of the youth community as well. 'Gana,' in Tamil usage, denotes the rustic, indigenous, working-class origins of the songs, and the harmonising music that accompanies it. The form of music is unique to Chennai.

"All of a sudden our father left us, his death was following a cardiac arrest," the renowned musician's son Shrikanth Deva told reporters here.

Noted music composer Deva , the self-made architect of Tamil 'gana' style rhythms and one who gave innumerable, striking hits for top heroes, including Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in a career spanning 400 films, died here on Saturday.

Rajinikanth appeared visibly emotional as he arrived at the composer's residence to pay his last respects. He was seen stood before Deva’s mortal remains and offered his condolences to the family. He also shared a video note to mourn the demise of the composer.

Notably, it was Deva who scored music for the popular Rajinikanth's signature title-card-credit that appears in all his films.

Although, many have composed music for Rajinikanth's films, the title-card score remains Deva's for over three-decades, and it began with the smash hit Annamalai (1992).