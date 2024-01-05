Rambha's Arunachalam shoot anecdote backfires, leaves Twitter divided: Did Rajinikanth behave inappropriately?

Rambha has been away from the limelight for a while now. But the 90s favourite recently opened up about her career in an interview with Cineulagam. What was a fun anecdote about her experience shooting for Arunachalam in the 90s soon turned into a fan war on social media, with netizens speaking for and against Rajinikanth. (Also Read: Rajinikanth invited to Ram Temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya) Rambha opened up about how Rajinikanth once played a prank on her on sets

Rambha’s statement

“I remember I was also shooting for Bandhan with Salman Khan while shooting for Arunachalam with Rajinikanth,” she said in the interview, adding, “One day Salman and Jackie Shroff came to the sets of the Tamil film. I hugged them when they came in and Rajini sir was watching me. Later someone told me he’s upset with me, I was confused.”

She claims that when she asked Rajinikanth what happened, he said, “He asked me why I was hugging the heroes from the north when I was behaving so formally with him. I also remember him and the team played a prank on me. They switched off the lights and suddenly someone tapped me from behind, I screamed. After the lights were switched on there was a discussion on who touched me. It’s only later I was told that Rajini sir had pranked me.”

Netizens react

While Rambha was smiling and narrated the incident in jest to provide insight to the kind of relationships she shared with her co-stars, some did not feel Rajinikanth behaved appropriately. “40+ aged Rajinikanth turned off all the lights at the set and touched actress Rambha without her consent. Such a disgusting old creep! (sic)” wrote one user on X, while another wrote, “Yesterday rambha today Pepsi uma tomorrow who ever it may be guys like this hide behind their age and stardom and preying on women’s like predators high time he should respond to the allegations made on him. (sic)”

However, Rajini fans came to his support, writing that Rambha’s statements were being taken out of context. “#Rambha did mention that incident but clearly she said it was fun and even in the interview you can see she is laughing and smiling. Also 3 years back she gave a similar interview and praised Rajinikanth quite a lot. (sic)” Another wrote, “Actress Rambha about Thalaivar @rajinikanth. Excerpts ( Full unedited one where Kaakas with less IQ edited whatever they want) (sic)”

