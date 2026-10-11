Tamil film Selvi has its world premiere with packed theatre at Busan International Film Festival, sells out subsequent screenings

Tamil film Selvi marked a significant milestone with its world premiere at the 31st Busan International Film Festival on October 9, 2026, where it was played to a full house. The team of Selvi on the red carpet at the Busan International Film Festival.

Produced by National Award-winning actor Anjali Patil, the film marks the directorial debut of Sailesh Rathnakumar. Adding to the achievement, Selvi is one of only two Indian films selected for the festival’s prestigious Vision – Asia section. The film has since continued to draw audiences, with its subsequent screenings also selling out.

What is Selvi about The film follows Selvi, played by Anjali Patil, a migrant home-care nurse working inside the homes of wealthy families. Her shifts can stretch from 12 to as long as 72 hours, leaving her with little time or control over her own life. As the story unfolds, an incident from her past comes back into focus, taking the film from a story of migration, friendship and caregiving into a narrative about survival and the choices people make to protect themselves.

Anjali Patil, who attended the premiere, shared her experience, saying, “I feel grateful that the film has opened at Busan, a festival that truly belongs to its audiences. Having ‘Selvi’ received by a full house of Korean audiences means a lot to us. When a film resonates with audiences here, it is a strong indication of its potential to connect with people on a much wider scale. That is something we are taking our cue from. ‘Selvi’ is a very personal film, and this journey as both a producer and an actor has meant a great deal to me. I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to present an Indian film on such a prestigious international platform," as per a press release.

Speaking about the experience of presenting his debut film at an international platform, director Sailesh Rathnakumar further added, “Honestly, this still feels like a dream. Having your debut film screened at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival is an overwhelming experience. The audience response has added to my motivation as a filmmaker. The journey has just begun, and there are many more stories to tell. I take away from this experience an even stronger desire to tell stories that resonate with people and make my country, India, proud on the global stage.”