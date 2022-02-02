Aindrita Ray: Unlike Bollywood, Kannada can make great cinema in a very small budget

Since her foray into the film industry in 2007, Aindrita Ray has made quite a name for herself in Kannada cinema. And for that, the actor says she is grateful to be part of the industry which has consistently churned out good cinema with all kinds of budgets.

“The thing with Kannada films is that even smaller budget films can see a huge profit. For example, a ₹4 crore film can see ₹50 crore profit. Something which I don’t see much in Hindi (film industry). In Bollywood, it has to be big from the word go. The Kannada film industry is the only industry which can make great cinema in a very small budget,” asserts the Premam Poojyam (2021) actor.

The 36-year-old feels that despite being a “smaller industry, it (Kannada cinema) has now become pretty huge” owing to the wide reaching success of the KFG series. She adds that the influx of newer talents have added value to the industry over the years.

She explains, “A lot of young directors and younger talents have come in. They are well read and well informed, they have brought about a change within the industry.”

Recalling her own journey into the film industry, Ray, who made her debut with Meravanige (2008), tells us, “I have lived in Bangalore all my life and was raised there. I started with Hindi advertisements. And then I was approached by talented directors in Kannada film industry and I was comfortable in that zone.”

Her husband, Diganth, is also a part of the industry and the actor says she is looking forward to two films including Thimayya & Thimayya, in which the two have worked together.

“We have a great line up in 2022. I think, we have done our but and proved ourselves as an onscreen couple. We starred in Manasaare (2009) and it was a huge hit. The audience likes to see us together and we are their favourite couple. We have chosen to do a film together only when the script has been good,” concludes Ray, who will also be seen in filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s Cold.

ott:10