Eesha Rebba interview: Money is not my priority, only good stories are

Eesha Rebba has been tirelessly shooting for her upcoming films this year, even dedicating her birthday (April 19) to a film with director-actor Tharun Bhascker. “Life has been good to me this year,” she shares with Hindustan Times, “Being on set brings me unparalleled joy. So what better way to celebrate my birthday?” Eesha shares her experiences, from collaborating with Tharun to her aspiration to be part of impactful films, and more. (Also Read: Eesha Rebba: Shaakuntalam did not happen because of many factors) Eesha Rebba will soon star in a film featuring Tharun Bhascker.(Instagram)

‘My film with Tharun is important’

While sources suggest that Eesha’s next project with Tharun is a Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, which starred Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph, the actor remains tight-lipped. “Let’s just say my next film is a compelling narrative that doesn’t take itself too seriously. I’ve always been drawn to films that mirror reality, and this is one such project,” she teases, sparking anticipation.

Eesha says she was drawn to the project directed by debutant AR Sajeev because of how well her role was written. “She’s such a rebel, it’s a ball to play her,” she says. The actor has also always wanted to work with Tharun, she admits. “He is such a good director, he makes such good films. I told him I’m glad we’re at least acting together if not him directing me (laughs). I recently watched Keeda Cola, he acted so well in it. I think the part in our film suits him well, he’s killing it,” she adds.

The film’s shooting is taking place in Rajahmundry. “We have been shooting non-stop and the producers were worried because it’s so hot here,” she says, adding, “But now we’ve gotten so used to the heat. We also tend to forget our diets and binge on authentic Andhra food like pappu (dal), mango pickle, fresh prawns, putharekulu and kaja (sweets) while here.”

‘A lot of people hesitate to approach me’

Throughout her career, Eesha has worked in successful films like Ami Thumi with Adivi Sesh, Awe with Kajal Aggarwal and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava with Jr NTR. And while she has never been hesitant to work with new filmmakers, she believes that many hesitate to approach her because she has been part of successful, commercial projects.

“Many think twice because they might have budgetary constraints and I am an established actor. But they don’t know money is not my priority. When I sign a good project, I still feel like a newcomer…I still feel nervous on set like it’s my first day. I am only interested in doing good films,” she explains.

Apart from the recently announced project, Eesha says she has signed another film in Telugu that will be announced soon. “I’m also starring in an exciting cop drama with Vikram Prabhu in Tamil. It’s such a great story and I get to play a cop, something I’ve never done before. I also have a couple of projects that I’m yet to finalise,” she says.

