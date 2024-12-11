Keerthy Suresh, beau Antony Thattil get set for ‘wedding madness’ in Goa. See pic

Actor Keerthy Suresh is all set to embark on a new journey as she prepares to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Antony Thattil. And the wedding festivities have begun in Goa. Also read: Keerthy Suresh confirms Goa wedding with boyfriend Antony Thattil, seeks blessing at Tirupati temple. Watch Keerthy Suresh recently made her relationship with Antony Thattil official on Instagram.

Wedding festivities start

The couple's wedding festivities began on December 10, with the main ceremony scheduled to take place in Goa on December 12. As the actor gets ready to walk down the aisle, she shared a glimpse of her pre-wedding preparations on Instagram. She re-posted a story shared by one of her friends.

In the picture, she is seen getting ready for the pre-wedding ceremony. Keerthy is seen wearing a customised robe with 'Kitty’ written on the back, while her hair is styled in a top bun, showing she is ready to get her make-up done.

The actor re-shared the photo, which was captioned, "Here we gooo!! And the madness begins (sic)," followed by a heart emoji.

Keerthy Suresh's Insta story.

More about the wedding

The actor has kept details about her wedding under wraps. The wedding is believed to be attended by the couple's family and close friends. A few days back, Keerthy and Antony Thattil, along with their families arrived in Goa for the wedding. They shared photos of their flight tickets with the hashtag, "#KAwedding."

Recently, Keerthy's wedding invitation was leaked on social media. It read, "It is our great pleasure to inform you that our daughter is getting married in an intimate gathering. We hold your blessings in high regard and sincerely hope you will keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We would be grateful if you could shower your blessings upon them as they begin a new chapter of their lives together (sic)." Antony is from Kochi, Kerala, and owns one of the state’s prominent resort chains.

Making relationship official

Earlier this month, Keerthy made her relationship with her long-time boyfriend, businessman Antony Thattil Instagram official by sharing the first picture with him. In the picture, clicked during Diwali, Antony Thattil lit up a firecracker and held it up high.

Keerthy stood next to him with her hand on his shoulder. Both of them looked at the sky with their backs to the camera. Sharing the photo, Keerthy wrote, "15 years and counting (infinity symbol and nazar amulet emojis). It has always been..AntoNY x KEerthy ( Iykyk) (laughing and red heart emojis)."