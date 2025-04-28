Nani gets irritated with fan filming him, Srinidhi Shetty on Alipiri steps in Tirupati. Watch

Actors Nani and Srinidhi Shetty recently climbed the Alipiri steps in Tirupati for a darshan at the Tirumala Balaji temple. The actors, whose upcoming film HIT: The Third Case will be released on May 1, kept their faces covered with masks but were still recognised by fans who tried to click them. (Also Read: SS Rajamouli confirms Nani will ‘definitely be a part’ of his dream project Mahabharata) A fan spotted Srinidhi Shetty and Nani climbing the steps to Tirumala recently.

Nani irritated with fan at Tirupati

A video of Nani and Srinidhi climbing up the steps of Alipiri is doing the rounds online. In the video, Srinidhi covers her face with a black mask while Nani wears a handkerchief. However, a fan who recognised them kept trying to film them instead of concentrating on the darshan.

While Srinidhi paid no heed to it, Nani seemed irritated, gesturing for the fan to stop filming and concentrate. He also seemingly told them off after the fan continued to film them, pointing at the steps to focus on that.

About HIT: The Third Case

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT: The Third Case follows a hot-headed cop called Arjun Sarkaar, played by Nani. Srinidhi, in her debut Telugu film, plays the love interest, Mrudula. The film’s promotional material hints at Arjun being assigned to a case that requires him to go undercover.

HIT 3 is the third instalment in the HIT universe, with The First Case releasing in 2020 and starring Vishwak Sen, and The Second Case releasing in 2022 with Adivi Sesh in the lead. Both films follow cops solving murder cases.

HIT 2 saw Nani’s Arjun in a cameo, setting up the story for HIT 3. This film is also rumoured to have a cameo by a Tamil superstar, setting up the story for HIT 4. The first part of the franchise was remade in Hindi in 2022 with Rajkummar Rao in the lead.

Nani is also shooting for Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise, their second film together after Dasara.