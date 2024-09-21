Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines bright at brother David's dreamy Lake Geneva wedding. See pics

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is taking some time off to spend with her family. She recently attended elder brother David’s wedding in the picturesque Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and took to social media to share some stunning pics from the ceremony. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes fans through a day in her life, reveals all her beauty secrets. Watch Samantha will soon be seen in Raj & DK’s web series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. (Instagram)

Core memory

On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to share the pictures, in which she is seen beaming with joy as she poses with her family. For the wedding, she wore a purple gown, and looked radiant. She opted for minimalist makeup, and kept her hair untied.

In the pictures, she is seen posing with her brother, and sharing a beautiful moment with her mother, Ninette Prabhu.

She posted the pictures on Instagram along with the caption, "Family" and white heart and sparkle emojis.

In one image, Samantha is seen standing with her back to the camera, holding a bouquet of vibrant flowers. It also featured a poster with the groom and bride’s names. All the pictures offer a glimpse into the wedding atmosphere.

Fans go aww

The pictures of Samantha turned out to be a treat for all the fans, who took to the comment section to share their excitement. “My baby spotted in purple colour,” wrote one, with one gushing, “Holy moly!!!!! You redefined ‘drop-dead gorgeous’ with your aura and presence Sammy”.

“Omggg this is so precious! Congratulations to the beautiful couple. Lots of love & blessings! And Sam u look soo pretty! My gorgeous baby girl,” shared one user.

“Samannnthaa u lookk so finee,” one commented, with another sharing, “I purple youuu… the gorgeous girl in the session”.

“Sam pic with your brothers & mommy is the cutest! Life comes full circle. I am so happy,” shared one user, with another writing, “Redhead suits you”.

“Overjoyed seeing you surrounded by so much love !! You're radiating happiness snuggled up with your adorable family. A true Mamma's girl for sure… Wishing The Newly Weds Love , laughter and togetherness in the world. Sam is a cute baby,” read a comment, with another reading, “Wow sam looking soo gorgeous in purple sammmmm”.

Upcoming projects

Samantha will soon be seen in Raj & DK’s web series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, with Varun Dhawan as his co-star. It will be out on Amazon Prime Video on November 7. She will also be seen in a film she produced titled Maa Inti Bangaram. The actor took a backseat from acting after she was diagnosed with myositis. She has resumed filming for her upcoming series, Rakt Bramhand, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.