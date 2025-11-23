Step inside Mahesh Babu, Namrata's Jubilee Hills home with touches of gold, Buddha corner, neutral decor. Watch

Actor Mahesh Babu and former actor-model Namrata Shirodkar have been married for two decades now. The couple who settled down in Hyderabad after their wedding in Mumbai share a bungalow in Jubilee Hills. Take a sneak peek at their cosy yet tasteful home, complete with neutral decor, fresh floral arrangements and touches of gold. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's home is a mix of personal knickknacks and tasteful decor.

Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar’s Jubilee Hills home

An interior decorator who recently arranged flowers for Mahesh and Namrata’s home posted a sneak peek on their social media. The entrance of their home, which features stone tile and greenery, has a touch of gold with their Ghattamaneni nameplate. The touches of gold carry through the home in the form of lighting fixtures, glass vases, decorative knick-knacks and more. One sweet family photo with their children, Sitara and Gautam, in a gold frame also garners attention.

In the pictures shared by the florist, one corner of their home features a neutral-hued checkered table with a massive gold-framed mirror taking up the wall behind it. The living space features paintings framed in wood, printed carpets and massive sofas in cream and grey. Another seating area features black sofas and white walls with a painting lending a pop of colour. But the space that takes the cake features a crystal chandelier and views of the greenery surrounding the home. Somewhere else in the house, a vintage trunk is repurposed as a corner table.

The Ghattamaneni home also features an outdoor living space with grey upholstery, a coffee table and grass completing it. There is even a Buddha corner at their home with a maroon wall framing a gold Buddha and a dark folding table holding another figurine in a neutral hue.

Upcoming film Varanasi

Mahesh was last seen in the 2024 Trivikram Srinivas film Guntur Kaaram, which received a mixed response. He is now shooting for SS Rajamouli’s much-hyped film Varanasi with Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as his co-stars. The film’s title and first glimpse were launched in a massive event held at Hyderabad. It will be released in theatres for Sankranthi 2027.