Abdu Rozik interview: ‘Salman Khan called to congratulate me on my engagement’

Tajikistani singer and social media influencer Abdu Rozik is ready to be a family man. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant recently announced that he’s engaged, and now, he’s rumoured to take part in the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. “2024 has been a blessed year for me. I found the love of my life and will be married soon,” beams Abdu in a chat with Hindustan Times. (Also Read: Abdu Rozik slams ‘nasty’ response to his engagement in new post: I deserve to be happy also) Abdu Rozik says Salman Khan is on the top of his wedding guest-list,

In a free-flowing conversation, Abdu talks about everything from the love of his life and his dreams for their wedding to dealing with trolls.

‘I want to be the best husband’

Abdu reveals that his fiancé Amira is a 19-year-old Emirati from the UAE. “She stays with her family in Sharjah, is well-spoken, and a very nice person. Amira is so kind-hearted, understanding, and respectful. We met at an Italian restaurant in Dubai,” says Abdu, adding, “When we talked to each other, I felt she had all the qualities I wanted in a wife. After a few months, I expressed my feelings, telling her I wanted to marry her. And she agreed!”

Abdu Rozik on what Amita loves in him.

Abdu shares that Amira loved the ‘way (he) understood her’. “I love complimenting her all the time and she says, she loves it when I make her laugh…” he trails off wistfully, adding, “I just want to be the best husband.” Abdu can’t wait for the wedding which will take place in Sharjah on July 7. “We want to celebrate the wedding with our loved ones, so I’ll be sure to invite all my friends from India,” he says.

‘Salman Bhai called to congratulate me’

Abdu's guest list includes Salman Khan, whom he got close to while participating in Bigg Boss 16. “My engagement was a surprise to everyone. I chose not to tell anyone before the engagement on April 24. I feel grateful my family and team helped me keep this private,” he says, adding, “But as soon as Salman Bhai heard the news, he called to congratulate me. He gave me his blessings and it means a lot to me. I look forward to having my bada bhaijaan (elder brother) at my wedding. My friends from Bigg Boss too like Shiv Thakare, were surprised but happy for me.”

However, being a celebrity comes with its own pitfalls, with some trolling Abdu after the news came out, and others questioning why he wouldn’t show his fiancé’s face, going as far as calling it a PR stunt. Abdu says he ‘feels sad’ that people would think he made it all up. “Do people think I can’t get married? I have no health issues, I earn and take care of my family. I deserve to be happy too. I’ve seen so many negative comments making fun of me online, it makes me sad as I have never wished anyone harm,” he says.

Abdu Rozik reacts to negativity.

Abdu also shares that it’s not common for people in his culture to share pictures of women as freely on social media. “Amira and I come from a conservative culture. I’m sure people have noticed I’ve never shared my mother or sister’s pictures on social media as well. They prefer to remain private,” he says.

‘Let’s be kind and helpful’

Nonetheless, Abdu has not let any negativity bring him down, because he’s too busy working and basking in love. “I have a lot of projects lined up, but my main focus is the wedding. I want it to be the best day ever. I also plan to travel to Australia, USA, UK and India this year,” he says, adding, “I just wish everyone would be kind and respectful to each other. Let’s learn to spread peace and love, and be kind and helpful. Negativity affects people mentally, it’s not easy.”