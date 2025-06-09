Bigg Boss OTT's Sana Makbul gives health update after hospitalisation, asks fans for ‘duas’

Actor and Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul, who suffers from an immunity disorder, was hospitalised a few days ago. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dr Aashna Kanchwala had shared a picture on her Instagram Stories, where she was seen on IV drips. On Monday, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du actor finally gave an update on her health condition, sharing that she is doing ‘better.’ (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sana Makbul hospitalised, battles ‘grave condition’ weeks after opening up on liver disease) Sana Makbul updated fans that she is doing better.

Sana shares health update

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sana shared a close-up picture of her face lying down on a white sheet from what seemed to be a hospital bed. The actor smiled and held a Labubu doll, the latest internet sensation. “And in the middle of my chaos, he got my first labubu (red heart emoticon). Keep me in your duas (prayers)! I'm better.” She did not directly state anything about the health scare.

Sana via Instagram Stories.

Sana in hospital

It was Dr Aashna Kanchwala who had shared a picture sitting on a hospital bed and looking at her hands. In the caption, she wrote, "I’m so proud of you, for showing so much strength and resilience as you battle such a grave condition. Inshallah, you will fight this and come out even stronger… Allah is with you (prayer hands and emotional face emojis). And I am always standing by you. Get well soon (bandaged heart emoji), my love @divasana."

Sana had previously spoken about her health issues. During her appearance on the podcast hosted by Bharti Singh, she shared about her liver disease and an immunity disorder. Sana shared that she's been dealing with autoimmune hepatitis, a condition wherein her body cells attack her liver, since 2020. She has been on medication for it.