HT Exclusive | Ektaa Kapoor's new Star Plus TV show starring Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya titled Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan, eyes November end launch

Gaurav and Shraddha had appeared together in a promo filmed at the Balaji office, where they smiled through questions from the paparazzi but offered no details about the show. The actors were also recently seen performing Durga Puja rituals on set, dressed in traditional white outfits.

HT has learnt that the upcoming Star Plus show has been titled Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan. The Balaji Telefilms production had kept its name under wraps ever since the project was first teased in October 2026. A source close to the development reveals, “The show is currently being prepared for a post-Diwali launch, tentatively in the last week of November. The team is revamping the set that was earlier used for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2. The new show is likely to take over the 9 pm slot on Star Plus.”

Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya are set to share screen space for the first time in a television show. Backed by Ekta Kapoor 's Balaji Telefilms, the upcoming family drama has already sparked interest, especially with details about the story and its characters still under wraps. Now, Hindustan Times has exclusively learnt the title of the show.

About Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya Gaurav exited Anupamaa in December 2024, following the show's 15-year leap, which made it difficult to bring his character back into the storyline. His stint as Anuj Kapadia had been one of the most defining phases of his television career. He played the character for over three years. Since then, he has gone on to win Bigg Boss 19 and participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Shraddha, too, is returning to daily television after almost two years. She became a household name as Dr Preeta Arora Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, playing the character from the show's launch in 2017 until its conclusion in December 2024. The show also marked an important chapter in her personal life. During her association with it, she married Indian Navy officer Rahul Nagal in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi. The couple welcomed twins, a son, Shaurya, and a daughter, Siya, on November 29, 2024.

With Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan, Shraddha also marks her second collaboration with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, following her long association with Kundali Bhagya.