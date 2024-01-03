RHOSLC Season 4 Finale: Heather Gay finally reveals Jen Shah gave her black eye

Bravo's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 finale episode aired on Tuesday, January 2. Before the season came to a close, the housewives engaged in some serious discussion. In a shocking confession, Heather Gay finally revealed that Jen Shah gave her the infamous black eye last season. Heather made the revelation during the confrontation rounds as the group called out newcomer Monica Garcia's involvement with the Instagram account Reality Von (Tea)se. Heather Gay finally reveals Jen Shah gave her a black eye in RHOSLC Season 3(Bravo, Instagram)

Heather Gay opens up on Jen Shah's behaviour

The housewives confronted Monica for her association with a social media account that targets the members of the show, especially the incarcerated Jen Shah, who is currently serving a prison sentence. Deeply affected by betrayal in past seasons, Heather disclosed what she went through to protect Jen. Addressing Monica, Heather said, “I don't think you understand something about this group. Listen to me: there's something that you missed out on.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

She continued, “We are friends, and we have been through this bulls**t before with Jen. For years, we were afraid. We'd wake up sick that a lie would be posted and told and spread and exposed and exploited, but we were in it with her. And we are the type of girls that ride or die, and each one of us, at different times, rode hard, and we shut down feelings of doubt and things that didn't f**king add up.”

Heather expressed her discontentment over Monica's behaviour, saying, “Who you are made no sense, but the way you acted was strangely familiar.” “And the pain that we went through and the way that we were tormented and tortured? I ate s**t every day for her. I felt like I had to lie to protect her. I did whatever it took. I went on book tour and defended her, and took s**t for the fact that she gave me a black eye,” she added.

Despite Heather's confession and her feeling a sense of betrayal, Monica was unscathed. She said sarcastically, “I'm glad you finally told the truth for once. So, good for you.”