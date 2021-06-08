I lower my guard when I shoot and I need to work on that: Supriya Pilgaonkar on working in Covid-era

Of late, Supriya Pilgaonkar has been busy working in the Covid-era. The senior actor shot for the promo of a new TV show and even appeared on a reality TV show recently. The 53-year-old admits that before shooting, she asks many questions about safety regulations and protocols, “but the moment I land on the sets, I forget that there is a thing called Covid. I lower my guard when I shoot and I need to work on that,” she shares.

Like many others, since last year, life has been a roller coaster ride for Pilgaonkar who believes that even if keeping your chin up is tough, moving on with a smile on your face is the only way forward. She adds, “Coping with Covid is all about survival instinct. Jaan hai toh jahan hai. I agree that there is a massive financial crisis in the industry and outside too, and we all have to cope with it. You might have to hold on, stay at home and not work for a while, but then the industry is there to help. I know of so many people who are helping others, with sensitivity.”

Pilgaonkar has also been doing her bit to help says, and is glad to see industry folks helping out. She explains, “These times call for sensitivity. One must lend a hand in any manner possible and helping people with their basic needs. If the intention is good, then any effort is worth it. So many people and celebs are helping others in need.”

The actor feels while blaming is easy, everyone has to be responsible for their actions. “I take responsibility of my own life as should be the case with everyone because we make our own choices. In my family, we have a bunch of positive people and we uplift each other. If we get any bad or sad news from anywhere, we help each other. I don’t think there is any household that hasn’t been affected by Covid, directly or indirectly. In these troubled times, the negativity out there really affects me. It takes a lot of effort to stay positive in these times. I don’t visit any source of negativity- be it a person or news or anything else. I avoid it.”