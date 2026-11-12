‘I realised people are minting money’: Nyrraa Banerji talks about finally embracing micro dramas after two years of hesitation

Actor Nyrraa Banerji has been exploring the growing world of micro dramas, and her latest project, Prem Katha, streaming on Story TV, sees her take on a rather different avatar. The actor plays a Gujarati don in the show, a character that allowed her to experiment with a new look she had not explored before. Nyrraa Banerji on getting Sanjay Leela Bhansali film's feel while doing Prem Katha. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Nyrraa spoke about the response to her character in Prem Katha, her experience of working on the increasingly popular micro-drama format. She also opened up about her initial hesitation towards vertical storytelling and why it took her two years to embrace the trend and how she sees it creating new opportunities for actors. On the response to her look and character in Prem Katha Talking about the response to her look in Prem Katha, Nyrraa said, "Fans have really loved my new look because I have never really played something like this. I have never played a Gujarati character and that, too, a don. So they love the flamboyance and the look, and I have fallen in love with my role as well. Even my mother said I did a good job." She believes the character's styling, the scenes and her chemistry with her co-actor contributed to the overall impact. "I think it was the look they had given me, the scenes and the chemistry with my co-actor. The chemistry and intensity we see in Sanjay Leela Bhansali films, it was similar to that somehow. The shooting and dressing were in that fashion, so, yeah, I did get the feel of working in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film," she said.

On why she took two years to embrace micro dramas Nyrraa admitted that she was initially hesitant about exploring vertical dramas, having been accustomed to seeing herself on the big screen and working in the traditional long format. However, she eventually decided to give the format a chance. "Initially, I was hesitant to do verticals because I am used to seeing myself on a different screen size. But later on, I felt, why not join the trend?" she said, adding that the format has introduced her to several producers, directors and actors while allowing her to experiment with different roles. The actor revealed that the transition was not immediate and that the past two years had been particularly difficult as she struggled to understand why micro dramas were taking precedence over other projects. "These two years were a little difficult for me because I wasn't able to understand why only micro dramas were happening, and other projects took a back seat. So it took me two years to convince myself to do micro dramas because I was used to doing the long format. But when I saw the whole world doing this, I was like, okay, this is the trend. I don't want to make that mistake again of being left out," she explained. A conversation with a director friend eventually helped her make up her mind. He encouraged her to explore the format, telling her that the industry needed actors like her. Nyrraa also realised the commercial potential of the space. "Then I realised people are minting money, man. So let's earn some money also," she added.