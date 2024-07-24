Jasmine Bhasin makes first public appearance after cornea damage, gives glimpse of her eyes. Watch

Actor Jasmine Bhasin, who recently suffered an eye issue after wearing contact lenses for an event, made her public appearance on Wednesday morning. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo posted a video of the actor at the Mumbai airport. (Also Read | Jasmine Bhasin says her corneas got damaged after she wore lenses, is undergoing treatment: 'I can't see') Jasmine Bhasin was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Jasmine's first public appearance after eye incident

In the video, Jasmine was seen getting out of her car. She wore a pink and blue coord set, slip-ons and dark sunglasses. When the paparazzi asked her how she is now, she flashed the thumbs up sign and smiled. The actor asked the paparazzi to not use flash when clicking her pictures.

Jasmine gave a peek of her eyes

After briefly posing for the paparazzi, Jasmine also took off her sunglasses, giving a glimpse of her eyes. She waved and entered the terminal building. A paparazzi asked her to take care of herself. She replied, "Aap pray karte rahiye (Keep me in your prayers)."

Jasmine had updated fans about herself recently

Recently, Jasmine updated her fans about her recovery. Jasmine took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself wearing big sunglasses. Along with the picture, she added a caption that read, "Better now, recovering. Thank you for your love and blessings."

What happened to Jasmine

A few days ago, speaking with Times of India, Jasmine said that the problem started on July 17 when she wore the lenses for an event. Jasmine had said, "I was in Delhi for an event on July 17, for which I was getting ready. I don’t know what was wrong with my lenses, but after I wore them, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually got worse. I wanted to rush to a doctor, but since it was a work commitment, I decided to attend the event and then go to the doctor. I wore sunglasses at the event, and the team helped me manage things because, after a point, I couldn’t see anything."

"Later at night, we went to an eye specialist, who told me that my corneas were damaged and bandaged my eyes. The following day, I rushed to Mumbai and continued my treatment here. I am experiencing a lot of pain. Doctors have told me that I should recover in the next four-five days, but till then, I need to take good care of my eyes. It's not easy because I can't see, and I am struggling to even sleep due to the pain. Fortunately, I didn't have to postpone any of my work. I hope to recover and get back to work in a few days," she had added.

Jasmine's career

Jasmine is best known for her roles as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq (2015-16) and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak (2017-18). She has also competed in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India, and Bigg Boss 14.

In 2022, Jasmine made her debut in the Punjabi film industry with Honeymoon, starring alongside Gippy Grewal. She will next appear in Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di. The film also stars Gippy Grewal and Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi. The film is set to hit theaters on September 13.