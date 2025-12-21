Karen Carney wins Strictly Come Dancing 2025: All about the finalist and the grand finale

After three months of sequins, sore feet, and the occasional on-air wobble, Strictly Come Dancing reached its final live show. Saturday night marked the end of the 2025 series, with three celebrities left standing and the Glitterball trophy finally within reach. The live final saw George Clarke, Karen Carney and Amber Davies perform in front of the nation one last time. Each finalist danced three routines: a Showdance, their favourite performance from the series, and a judges’ pick chosen to test everything they have learned. All about Strictly Come Dancing 2025 winner Karen Carney(Instagram/Karen Carney)

In the finale, former England footballer Karen Carney has added another first to her career, lifting the glitterball trophy after winning the 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional partner Carlos Gu.

Accordng to The Independent, Carney, 38, becomes the first footballer to win the BBC One competition. For Gu, 32, the victory also marks a milestone. He is the show’s first openly gay and Asian professional dancer to take the title.

More details of the finale

The final saw Carney beat West End actor Amber Davies and social media personality George Clarke after a night of showdances, judges’ picks and returning fan favourites. The result was decided entirely by public vote.

Moments after her name was announced, Carney struggled to take it in. “I can’t believe it. I just want to say thank you to everybody that has supported our journey, and supported us. Thank you to this wonderful gentleman, we are a team and I couldn’t have done it without you,” she said.

A final night with familiar faces

The show’s long-standing presenting duo, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, hosted their last live Strictly final. The pair confirmed earlier this autumn that they would be stepping away, saying it “feels like the right time”. Their final appearance will come later, in the pre-recorded Christmas special.

Saturday’s broadcast also brought back much of the 2025 celebrity cast for a group routine. Familiar faces, including Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Chris Robshaw and Vicky Pattison return to the ballroom for one last turn on the floor.

Winner Karen Carney’s journey

For Karen Carney, the final carries added weight. The former England footballer has spoken throughout the series about stepping outside her comfort zone, and her performances have steadily built momentum. Her mother, Marie Carney, offered a rare glimpse into what dancing means to her daughter during an interview with BBC Radio WM. She described watching Karen on the show as emotional and uplifting.

“When she goes on the dance floor, she just feels free. She switches herself off - she tries to go into the moment,” Marie said. “When I'm watching her in the studio, she really is connected with him (Carlos Gu) and concentrated on the dancing. She just loves to dance with him. She really loves to dance, and she feels free,” she added.