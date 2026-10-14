Los Angeles, Emmy-winning comedy series "Girls", created by and starring Lena Dunham, will return with five new episodes, a decade after the show's finale. Lena Dunham's 'Girls' to return a decade after series finale

HBO announced the return of the series, which will see Dunham reprise her role as Hannah Horvath alongside Allison Williams as Marnie Michaels, Jemima Kirke as Jessa Johansson, Zosia Mamet as Shoshanna Shapiro and Andrew Rannells as Elijah Krantz.

The revival series will commence production in 2027, the American network said in a statement.

Dunham, who created, wrote, directed and starred in the series, said she had been waiting for a story that would make a return to the characters worthwhile.

"We always said we would only return to GIRLS if there was a specific story we were burning to tell. I've missed these characters, but for a long time I couldn't quite picture them in the present day. Then, right around my fortieth birthday, they started talking to me in the shower," she said.

The actor-filmmaker said revisiting the series offered an opportunity to look back at a project that had a significant impact on her life with greater perspective.

"It's rare that you get the chance to return to something that changed your life with the gift of hindsight and a whole new level of gratitude and understanding," she added.

The new episodes will explore the characters as they approach or navigate their 40s, a significant shift from the original series, which followed four young women negotiating relationships, careers and the uncertainties of adulthood in New York.

Amy Gravitt, executive vice president and head of HBO and HBO Max comedy programming, said the revival would examine how the characters had changed over the years.

"Girls", executive produced by Judd Apatow, ran for six seasons from 2012 to 2017.

The series became a prominent part of conversations around millennial life, female sexuality, body image and friendship, with its candid and often uncomfortable portrayal of young women navigating personal and professional setbacks.

Over its six-season run, "Girls" received 19 Emmy nominations and won two awards, including Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.

Dunham will executive produce the new episodes alongside Apatow, Ilene S. Landress and Michael P Cohen. Williams, Kirke, Mamet and Rannells will serve as co-executive producers.

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