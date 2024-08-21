Matthew Perry's physicians surrender prescription licenses amid Ketamine case for exploiting his drug addiction battle

In a significant development regarding the case surrounding the death of actor Matthew Perry, the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) confirmed that doctors Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez have surrendered their registrations to prescribe medication. This decision comes amid allegations connecting them to Perry's tragic passing, confirmed E! News. (Also Read – Matthew Perry's stepfather breaks silence after ketamine arrests in actor's death: ‘We were and still are…’) Matthew Perry's doctors surrender prescription licenses(AFP)

Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, was discovered deceased in the hot tub of his California home on October 28, 2023. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner later ruled his death an accidental result of "acute effects of ketamine" combined with drowning.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed on August 15 that Plasencia and Chavez are among five individuals charged in relation to Perry's death. These charges include accusations of exploiting Perry's ongoing battle with drug addiction, according to E! News.

Plasencia, a primary defendant in the case, is alleged to have collaborated with Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, to distribute approximately 20 vials of ketamine to Perry between September and October 2023 in exchange for USD 55,000 in cash.

According to E! News, Iwamasa pleaded guilty on August 7 to conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death. Further complicating matters, Plasencia is accused of texting Chavez, a San Diego-based physician who allegedly sold ketamine to Plasencia, to discuss the financial aspects of their transactions.

One message reportedly sent by Plasencia read, "I wonder how much this moron will pay," according to E! News. Plasencia faces multiple charges, including conspiracy to distribute ketamine, seven counts of ketamine distribution, and two counts of altering and falsifying documents related to the federal investigation.

If convicted, the 42-year-old could face up to 30 years in federal prison. Plasencia has not yet entered a public plea and was released on bond on August 16, according to E! News.

Chavez, who is scheduled for arraignment on August 30, has already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison, according to E! News.

Amid the ongoing investigation, Perry's friends and family continue to honour his legacy. Friends creator Marta Kauffman recently urged fans to celebrate Perry's memory by supporting drug treatment centres and enjoying his work on Friends.

Kauffman stated, "Two things come to mind [about how to celebrate him]: one of them is to donate to drug treatment centres – let's fight the disease. And the second way is to watch Friends and remember him not as a man who died like that but as a man who was hilariously funny and brought joy to everybody."

The investigation into Perry's death remains active as the legal proceedings continue.