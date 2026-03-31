Rahul Arunoday Banerjee death: Balasore Police says production crew did not take any ‘necessary permission’ on set

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died in Odisha on March 29, after a drowning incident while shooting for the Bengali soap Bholebaba Paar Karega. After the news of his sudden death surfaced, several actors and personalities from the Bengali film industry reacted in shock and offered condolences on social media. As per the latest update from news agency ANI, the Balasore Additional SP Gayatri Pradhan said that the incident took place during the shoot. (Also read: Sudipta Chakraborty calls Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death ‘unusual’, demands full and impartial police investigation) Rahul Arunoday Banerjee was a known face and name in the Bengali entertainment industry. He shot to fame with his role in the blockbuster 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar' in 2008. (Rahul Arunoday Banerjee on Instagram)

What did the police say Pradhab told, “The incident occurred yesterday around 5:30 pm. The Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee and actress Sweta Mishra were shooting for a serial at Talsari Beach. He fell into a pit while shooting a dance sequence in the water. He was then rescued and taken to Digha hospital, where he was declared dead, while the actress Sweta Misra is reported to be in a stable condition.”

She further stated that the production crew had not obtained the required permissions for the shoot. "The production crew did not take any necessary permission... The body will be handed over after the completion of the formalities," she added.

About Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Rahul was a well-known name in the Bengali entertainment industry. He rose to fame with his role in the 2008 blockbuster Chirodini Tumi Je Amar. He then went on to feature in films like Jackpot, Love Circus, Shono Mon Boli Tomay and more. He was also a part of several television shows such as Geeta LLB, Horogouri Pice Hotel, Desher Maati and Tumi Ashbe Bole, among others. The actor’s death has left the Bengali entertainment industry in shock.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock at the news and said in a statement, "I am shocked, deeply saddened to hear the news that the distinguished, young, and popular actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is suddenly no longer among us."

"I am unable to comprehend what exactly happened. He was one of my favourite actors and a person I truly admired. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, loved ones, and countless admirers," she added.

Rahul starred opposite Priyanka Sarkar in the film directed by Raj Chakraborty. The two became overnight stars after the film's success, and also started dating during that time. The two married in 2010 and had a son, Shohoj Banerjee. They separated in 2017 but reconciled in 2023 to jointly raise Shohoj.