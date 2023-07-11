Ruslaan Mumtaz is stuck in flood-stricken Manali, assures fans he is safe: ‘See you guys back in Mumbai soon’

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz has revealed he was stuck in Manali, due to the floods, but has also assured fans that he is in a safe place now. Ruslaan took to his Instagram Stories to inform his fans about his whereabouts and safety. He was shooting for a film in Manali. (Also read| Ruslaan: Not everything can be how you want) Ruslaan Mumtaz assures fans he is safe.

Ruslaan is safe

Hours after revealing that he was stuck, Ruslaan assured fans that he was safe. He shared a new video Tuesday evening and said, "Hey guys, finally everything seems calmer here. The rain has stopped and the river has subsided. I have been fortunate enough that I stayed with the hotel owner's family. I have made a few friends with whom I stayed with. I am fine and I am doing well. I just wanted to let you all know as I was getting a lot of messages regarding my safety. We are all safe, the film crew is safe as well. We are trying to figure out how to get back. I will see you guys back in Mumbai soon. Thank you for all the love."

Ruslan shares video from Manali

Earlier, Ruslaan shared a video showing how the floods had submerged a road connecting Manali to Chandigarh. In his series of social media posts, the actor wrote, "The road behind me is no more. This road doesn't exist anymore." Another video showed Ruslaan with his team in what looked like a garage. They shared food and he wrote, "Home for the night".

Ruslaan also talked about his experience in the video and said, "Never imagined I would get actually stuck in Manali with no network, no way to get back home as the roads are blocked and I am unable to shoot as well. Tough times in a very very beautiful place. I don't even know if I should be happy, sad, thankful, grateful, or just enjoy my apple."

Ruslaan's career

Having made his acting debut with the 2007 Hindi film MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar, Ruslan has also worked in TV shows such as Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara and Yeh Hai Aashiqui and films Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi. He has also featured in several web shows and reality TV shows. His most recent movies include Jabariya Jodi and Yeh Saali Aashiqui.

