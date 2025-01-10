Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh is not eating any food, he is very unwell, says friend Bhakti Soni

Actor Gurucharan Singh, who became famous for playing Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was recently hospitalised in Mumbai. Now, his friend Bhakti Soni has shared a health update, saying he has stopped eating and is now reportedly "very weak". Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh hospitalised, shares video: ‘Haalat bohot zaada kharab ho gayi hai’ Gurucharan made headlines in 2024 after he went missing in April. He returned to his Delhi home in May.

Bhakti Soni gives an update

In an interview with Indian Express, Bhakti spoke about his health, adding that he was facing financial issues.

Bhakti said: “I have been trying to get in touch with him and his family for the last couple of days, but their phones are switched off. So, right now, I don’t have an update on his health. Three days ago, when he was hospitalised, I spoke to his mother. Gurucharan se meri koi baat chit hui nahi hai abhi (I haven’t spoken to Gurucharan). I don’t know what’s happening with him, but from what I heard last, he is not even able to talk. He is very weak, I think.”

Bhakti has revealed that Gurucharan had stopped eating solid food three months ago and was only consuming a liquid diet. She added, “He had stopped eating ever since he got back (home) three months ago. I don’t exactly know when he did. He had stopped eating; he was not consuming a solid diet. After that, in the last few days, he did not have any water either, so he fell unconscious. Anyway, he had stopped eating food. He was only on some liquid diet, some milkshakes, coconut water type… He has been following this diet for some time"

She also shared that Gurucharan’s family had asked her to request him to have water at least, but he was not listening to anyone. In the interview, she was also asked if stress led to Gurucharan’s condition. To this, Bhakti shared that he was facing financial difficulties and property issues.

She also claimed that Gurucharan’s family had stopped valuing him because he was not earning. Bhakti also dismissed claims that Gurucharan wanted to take ‘sanyas’ and run away. She said that he is “unwell and has given up food and all because he wants to die".

Gurucharan Singh hospitalised

Earlier this week, Gurucharan shared that he has been hospitalised. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video of himself as he rested on the hospital bed. In the video, Gurucharan said that he was very unwell. The actor also gave a glimpse of his hospital room. He panned the camera towards his hand on which a cannula was seen.

The actor was seen wearing a yellow and blue shirt. He wrapped himself in a shawl. The actor started the video by saying, "Haalat bohot zaada kharab ho gayi hai (My condition has gotten worse)." He then wished his fans for Gurpurab. Gurucharan continued, "My blood tests have been done. I will update you about my health soon. Haalat dekho (See my condition)." He, however, didn't reveal the reason for getting hospitalised.