Carrie season 2 is happening: Mike Flanagan plans to take Stephen King's horror story beyond the infamous prom

Carrie White’s story is getting another chapter. Prime Video has renewed Mike Flanagan ’s horror series Carrie for a second season, following a strong debut that reportedly took it to the top spot on the streaming platform in more than 105 countries. Premiering on October 7, 2026, the series gives Stephen King ’s famous horror story a new spin, taking its troubled teenage protagonist beyond the events of the original novel. The renewal comes as the first season leaves viewers with several unanswered questions.

Mike Flanagan wants to take Carrie beyond prom night Carrie has remained one of Stephen King’s best-known characters for five decades. But for Mike, the story was never meant to end with the infamous prom night. The showrunner has previously spoken about his plans to explore Carrie’s life beyond the events of the novel, and the second season will give him an opportunity to do just that.

“For 50 years, audiences have known and gravitated to Carrie White’s story. From the beginning, we imagined a story that goes far beyond the prom, and I’m incredibly grateful for Stephen’s trust and support in exploring what comes next,” said showrunner Mike Flanagan. “I can’t wait for audiences to get to see what’s down the road for Carrie White.”

Stephen King, who is also an executive producer on the series, is equally enthusiastic about what lies ahead. “Mike Flanagan and I are excited about what comes next. It’s bound to be thrilling,” he said.