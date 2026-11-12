Natalee Holloway case: Everything to know about Alabama high school graduate's disappearance and murder in Aruba as ‘Taken’ streams on Netflix
Netflix's ‘Taken: Natalee Holloway’ features new interviews with her mom, friends, FBI agents who worked on the case, and the Aruban police chief at the time.
A documentary on an 18-year-old Alabama high school graduate, Natalee Holloway, is streaming on Netflix. ‘Taken: Natalee Holloway’ features new interviews with Holloway’s mother, Beth, as well as her friends, FBI agents who worked on the case, and the Aruban police chief at the time.
“In 2005, Natalee Holloway vanished in Aruba. This true-crime series traces the years-long search that led her mother face-to-face with the alleged killer,” Netflix says of the documentary.
As the show streams, here’s a look at the Natalee Holloway case.
The Natalee Holloway case
Holloway disappeared from the Caribbean island of Aruba in May 2005. She was 18 at the time. She went missing during a trip with school friends, and was reportedly last seen with a Dutch citizen.
The high school graduate from Mountain Brook, Alabama, was last seen outside the Oranjestad nightclub Carlos'n Charlie's, entering a car with Joran van der Sloot and brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe. Extensive searches involving Aruban authorities, FBI agents, Dutch military personnel, and volunteer teams were held, but her remains were never found.
Also Read | Where is Natalee Holloway's body? Here's why judge said murder victim's remains will never be found
Van der Sloot and the Kalpoes were arrested and released in 2005 in connection with the case. They were arrested a second time in 2007 after Aruba's then-chief prosecutor Hans Mos said he had received new evidence in the case. Van der Sloot, who was attending college in the Netherlands at the time, was brought back to Aruba. However, judges ruled that the new evidence was not enough to keep them in custody.
In October 2023, Van der Sloot admitted that he bludgeoned Holloway to death. He appeared in an Alabama court, where prosecutors said that he confessed that he killed Holloway for refusing his sexual advances.
Van der Sloot’s confession was part of a plea deal in which the suspect pleaded guilty to trying to extort $250,000 from Holloway’s family in exchange for information on her death. He claimed that her death has haunted him for years.
In Birmingham, Alabama, Judge Manasco sentenced Van der Sloot to 20 years in federal prison on Wednesday, October 18 – a sentence that will continue to run concurrently with his 28-year sentence for murdering Stephany Flores in Peru.
Also Read | Joran van der Sloot admits he bludgeoned Natalee Holloway to death for refusing his sexual advances in 2005
Holloway’s mother, Beth, addressed Van der Sloot directly during the sentencing, saying, according to the Daily Mail, “You terminated her dreams, her potential, her possibilities, when you bludgeoned her to death in 2005. You didn't get what you wanted from Natalee, your sexual satisfaction, so you brutally killed her.
“I paid my daughter's killer money. That's shocking. I don't think anyone can really wrap their mind around what that means... I have no doubt she would have made all her dreams come true. She really would have,” she added. “By the way you look like hell, Joran. I do not see how you're gonna make it ... You are a killer and I want you to remember that every time that jail door slams.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More
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