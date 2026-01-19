Park Seo-joon wants to get married in his 40s, says he must experience it ‘at least once’: I thought living alone would…

Actor Park Seo-joon, known for Korean shows such as Hwarang The Poet Warrior Youth and Itaewon Class, has opened up about his marriage. Speaking with the Korea Times, 37-year-old Seo-joon revealed he wants to get married in his 40s as it is "something I must experience at least once.” He also shared that he once thought living alone "would be fine." Park Seo-joon currently stars in Surely Tomorrow.

Park Seo-joon talks about his marriage plans Talking about his personal life, Seo-joon said, “I definitely want to get married in my 40s. If I don’t do it, then I think I’ll end up living alone."

He also shared the advice he got about marriage. “I once thought living alone would be fine, but hearing what people around me said changed my mind. Someone who’s married told me, ‘You’re only living Part 1 of your life. Marriage opens Part 2, and having a child opens Part 3.’ They said the hardships are different, but the happiness you feel is a huge happiness, completely different from Part 1. I became curious about that, and I think marriage is something I must experience at least once,” he added.

About Seo-joon's personal life, his career In 2024, Seo-joon was rumoured to be dating Lauren Tsai. As reported by Soompi, his agency had then said that it wouldn't be able to "provide confirmation on any aspects of his personal life". In 2023, he was rumoured to be dating YouTuber xooos, whose real name is Hong Soo Yeon. During a press conference, Seo-joon had said that he feels 'greatly burdened by opening up my private life'.

Seo-joon is popular among K-drama fans for his shows, such as Dream High 2, Family, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, She Was Pretty, Fight for My Way and Gyeongseong Creature, among others. Currently, he stars in Surely Tomorrow.