Suriya says he 'can't imagine life without Jyotika', confesses to ditching his boy gang for her

Actors Suriya and Bobby Deol will be the next guests on Balakrishna talk show Unstoppable With NBK on Aha. They will feature in the third episode which premieres on November 8 to promote their upcoming film Kanguva by Siva. In the episode, Suriya also spoke about the equation he shares with his wife Jyotika. (Also Read: Suriya on moving to Mumbai with Jyotika: 'Why take away my wife's time from her parents?') Actors Suriya and Jyotika have been married since 2006.

Suriya on his love for Jyotika

A recent promo released by the OTT platform shows Balakrishna and Suriya chatting about the latter’s personal life. From his first crush to a phone call with his brother Karthi, the duo did it all. At one point in the episode, when asked about Jyotika, Suriya said, “I cannot imagine my life without Jyotika; I love you.”

A source from the show’s production tells Hindustan Times that Suriya also spoke about ditching his boy gang for Jyotika sometimes. They tell us, “NBK asked Suriya if he ever did anything crazy with his boy gang without telling Jyotika. Suriya responded that he has actually done crazy things with Jyotika without telling his boys. He even called her adventurous, revealing that they share spontaneous moments together.”

The promo also shows Bobby doing the famous Jamal Kudu step from Animal with Balakrishna, after which the host asks him, “How many glasses did you break while doing this step?” Incidentally, Bobby and Balakrishna are working together in NBK 109, directed by Bobby Kolli. The film will be released in theatres sometime next year.

About Unstoppable With NBK

Andhra Pradesh CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu was the first guest on season 3 of Unstoppable With NBK. Actors Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, director Venky Atluri and producer Naga Vamsi were the guests in the second episode.

Allu Arjun also shot for a special episode, with a source previously telling us, “Allu Arjun came along with some surprises. His episode will be really interesting as he revealed many unknown things. Other big names are also in the line-up to be revealed soon.”