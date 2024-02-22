The Office star and comedy genius, Ewen MacIntosh dies at 50

The comedy world is mourning the loss of Ewen MacIntosh, the ac deadpan Keith in The Office. He died peacefully at 50 years old, according to his management company. Ewen MacIntosh played Keith Bishop in The Office

Just Right Management said, “With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh.”

“His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green care home. There will be a private cremation for family & close friends soon & a celebratory memorial later in the year.”

The Office crews mourn MacIntosh's death

Ricky Gervais, who co-created and starred in The Office, expressed his grief on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as ‘Big Keith’ from The Office, has passed away.”

“An absolute original. RIP.”

Chelle Just, from Just Right Management, said that MacIntosh had been struggling with his health for the last two years.

“Ewen was a wonderful actor and an even better human being. He made people laugh and possessed such a kind heart. He touched the lives of all who came into contact with him,” She said in a statement.

“Ewen suffered from ill-health these past two years and passed peacefully on 19 February from undisclosed causes.

“His family are heartened by and deeply appreciate all the outpouring of love for Ewen but would appreciate the privacy for them to grieve at this very difficult time. Ewen will be so very dearly missed. Godspeed Ewen.”

The management company also said that his family appreciated the care provided by Willow Green Care Home, and that there would be a private cremation for family and close friends, followed by a “celebratory” memorial later in the year.

Deadpan Keith

MacIntosh rose to fame as Keith Bishop, the accountant at Wernham Hogg who had a dull voice and a passion for DJing.

He delighted fans with his hilarious scenes, such as when he casually ate a scotch egg while giving awkward romantic advice to Tim, played by Martin Freeman, or when he dressed up as Ali G for Red Nose Day.

He also had a memorable appraisal with David Brent, played by Gervais, who was annoyed by Keith’s lack of ambition and self-awareness. Keith listed his strength as “accounts” and his weakness as “eczema”.

The TV channel Gold, which aired The Office, also paid tribute to MacIntosh, saying, “We at Gold are saddened to hear that Ewen MacIntosh has passed away at the age of 50.”

“We loved him as Keith in The Office and were lucky enough to work with him over the years on the channel. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at such a difficult time.”