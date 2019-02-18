Koffee With Karan 6: Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria look flawless in their stunning dresses

There’s a first time for everything, and a number of stars, including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, made their Koffee With Karan debut on season six of filmmaker Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show. Even though actors Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, who made their acting debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012, are a regular at Koffee With Karan, newcomers, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, made their way on the famous Koffee couch for the first time ever, alongside their Student of the Year 2 co-star, Tiger Shroff. And for their Koffee With Karan debut, first-timers Ananya and Tara looked absolutely radiant:

Ananya Panday didn’t hold back for her very first Koffee With Karan appearance. The star daughter -- her parents are actor Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday -- who makes her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 in May, looked stunning in a strapless royal blue dress. Ananya’s one-sleeve gown by fashion designer Monisha Jaising featured a flattering ruched waistline and a deep V neckline that showed off her shoulders. A leg-baring slit and a jewelled cuff on her single billowing sleeve brought a sexy edge to Ananya’s Koffee With Karan 6 look. She finished her look off with a pair of dangling earrings and strappy red heels. Ananya Panday was a vision in blue at Koffee With Karan 6, in fact, her look reminds us of Kareena Kapoor’s look from her New Year’s eve party with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur in Switzerland. Take a look here:

Tara Sutaria wore a dress by Taiwan-based designer label, Nicole + Felicia, on Koffee With Karan 6. Like, Ananya Panday, if Tara’s dress showed us anything, it’s that you can flash a lot of leg and still remain ladylike. However, unlike Ananya’s bold blue number, Tara’s body-hugging dress came in a too pretty to resist hue: Rose gold. If you’re looking for a dress for a big night out, consider picking a design in the blush metallic hue. It’s incredibly flattering and sparkle-lovers will fall hard for Tara Sutaria’s glitter-encrusted dress. Glam, showstopping, and glittering, this shimmering mini dress is nothing short of swoonworthy, delivering a sparkle that rivals that of any red carpet gown, complete with a mini train and big bow in the same shining fabric. Take a look at Tara Sutaria’s look with that all-that-glitters-is-rose-gold vibe:

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 12:44 IST