I respect my body and my skin: Taapsee Pannu on her five make-up essentials, and more

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:30 IST

Taapsee Pannu’s Mission Mangal, that also starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha, rocked the Box Office. The actor who was also seen in Netflix’s Game Over admits that she is not a make-up junkie. She believes in respecting her body and swears by good skin, and Taapsee’s posts on her Instagram are proof of her glowing skin. The actor, who will be seen in Saand Ki Aankh next, gets candid about her beauty and fitness essentials.

Q) What’s your beauty secret?

Hydration!

Q) What is your beauty regime?

It is quite simple but detailed, involving cleansing, moisturising and hydrating. I respect my body and my skin. So I remove my make-up at the end of my day, and I keep smiling, always.

Q) What do you do to detox your skin after wearing make-up for longer hours?

Being in the entertainment industry, we tend to go with a lot of make-up under harsh lighting for long hours. I make sure to use a water-based make-up remover and I follow a detailed skincare regime. I cleanse, tone and moisturise on a regular basis, and as I said, I keep myself hydrated.

Q) The five make-up essentials in your bag.

I don’t wear a lot of make-up regularly. I wear it only while I am on the sets or doing promotions. Kajal, mascara, my lip colour for the day and face wipes are usually a must. I also love lip balms and always have one with me.

Q) Three make-up hacks you swear by?

Having a good skin is more than enough for me. I usually apply some kajal, lipstick and mascara before stepping out of the house.

Q) One essential you can’t leave home without?

A nice, neutral lip colour.

Q) What kind of make-up do you prefer?

One that says less is more.

Q) Your fitness regime?

I play squash for an hour and I do weights for muscle toning.

Q) Your fitness travel essentials?

I always have my workout gear on me.

Q) Is being fit more important than being thin?

Fitness is a way of life more than anything, it keeps you fresh and energised. Everybody should indulge in an activity that not only keeps them fit but also makes them happy.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 14:28 IST