5 habits that can help you lose weight

Losing weight can be a tough process, and while it may seem like a lot of work, small changes can go a long way. And it is not just your diet and exercise routine that matter. Here are 5 changes you need to make to your life to enjoy sustainable weight loss:

* Eat slowly: You are not in a race to finish eating first. Make sure you chew your food properly, and leave some space in your stomach. It takes some time for your brain to get the signal that you are satiated, and you may end up overeating unknowingly.

* Don’t eat after dinner: The easiest thing to do is to raid the fridge at midnight. But that will definitely play havoc with your diet plan. If you feel too hungry, then have a few nuts or dates or drink some water (thirst is often confused for hunger).

If you don’t sleep well, you may end up feeling low on energy and eat more to make up for it. (Unsplash)

* Eat carbohydrates wisely: Carbohydrates can fuel your body, but the key is to have them at the right time. Opt for whole grain whenever possible and experiment with nachni, bajra and jowar instead of white bread or maida. And the best time to eat carbs is post your workout session so that it replenishes the lost energy.

* Keep tabs on what you drink: Water is the best weight loss drink, but other beverages are not so healthy. If you consume a lot of sweetened teas or have coffee with sugar or sweetened juices, you may be adding to your weight.

* Sleep well: Sleep has a tremendous impact on your hunger. If you don’t sleep well, you may end up feeling low on energy and eat more to make up for it. Plus, lack of sleep can also affect your digestion.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 09:42 IST