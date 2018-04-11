Here’s one more incentive to lose weight. It can help you counter sleep disorders

As if losing weight could be any more of an incentive in itself for obese or overweight people, recent studies have revealed a link between shedding those extra layers of cellulose and sleep apnoea, a sleep related problem. According to a research by the Flinders University Adelaide’s Institute for Sleep Health, by making a few alterations to one’s overall dietary habits, combined with shedding some extra fat, one can reduce the worst effects of Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA), which is a sleep disorder characterized by pauses in breathing or periods of shallow breathing during sleep, preventing air from entering the lungs.

“Our project looked to address the vicious cycle of inadequate sleep and feeling too tired for exercise and improve eating habits that usually comes with chronic sleep apnoea,” said respiratory and sleep physician Dr Carissa Yap. “Participants in our six-month study found the Flinders behavioural program in tandem with a balanced meal replacement product such as Impromy (developed by CSIRO) is effective for weight loss. In turn, we then monitored whether the weight loss helped to reduce the symptoms of participants’ sleep apnoea,” Yap added.

“We know from our clinical trials of Impromy that many people start seeing a positive reduction in their cholesterol, blood pressure and blood glucose quite early in the program,” said CSIRO Research Dietitian Dr Jane Bowen, who was part of the scientific team that helped develop Impromy. “The new findings from Flinders University further demonstrates the health benefits of weight loss,” she added.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more