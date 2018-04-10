Internet goes mushy over man who looks like Disney prince after losing 31 Kilos

A 26-year-old American man’s amazing transformation after losing 31kg in 100 weeks has sent the internet into a tizzy, with many calling him a real-life “Disney prince”.

Connecticut’s Jeffery Kendall shared his before and after photo on Reddit that went viral in no time. His post read” “I’ve lost a lot of weight, a lot of sadness, and a little facial hair. I’ve gained a whole new appreciation for life. Remember to always love yourself.”

Jeffery Kendall posted his before and after weight loss photos on Reddit (Kendall/Reddit)

Kendall said he had always battled with depression and image issues.

“I was an overweight youth, I was bullied growing up. I’ve lived my life with body-image and confidence issues,” he was quoted as saying by Love What Matters.

His life turned upside down when his mother suffered a brain injury in 2015.

“I reached a new low in health both mentally and physically. My mom was coming home from a rehabilitation center after having suffered a traumatic brain injury seven months prior. My world was filled with emotion as I felt I sat idly by,” he told BuzzFeed.

It was at this time that one of Kendall’s friends invited him to be his gym buddy and thus began his journey towards weight loss.

“It started off small. We did some light workouts with a 45-pound barbell and made an agreement to do push-ups every day,” Kendall told Best Life.

“Soon I started waking up and starting my day with a walk in the sun, listening to the Beatles or some sort of music that lifts the soul. I’d then head home and help with my mom, then later in the night, I started doing yoga!”

His photos have made him a star on social media and earned a lot of praise.

“Now you look like a Prince from a disney film ?? (sic)” a fan wrote on Reddit.

“He went from King to Prince,” commented another.