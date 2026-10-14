Anirban Lahiri urges people to 'chill out' amid 'dynamic' LIV 2.0 situation

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri said the "situation is very dynamic" when asked Tuesday about LIV Golf, adding that the league's bankruptcy process will play out before he makes any final decisions about his playing future. HT Image

With LIV Golf going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CEO Scott O'Neil has lined up BC Partners to help fund his vision for LIV 2.0. However, Spaniards Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and David Puig are among a group of players planning their exits from the league.

Adrian Meronk reportedly has no intention of playing for LIV 2.0, and the Sports Business Journal reported Monday that Abraham Ancer intends to play on the DP World Tour in 2027.

DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings said Monday that any player under contract with LIV 2.0 will not be eligible to compete on the European circuit in 2027. O'Neil is also facing a deadline in order to have enough players committed to LIV 2.0 in order to move forward.

"A lot of things going on, it's hard for me to comment on it," Lahiri said ahead of this week's DP World Tour India Championship. "It's a matter of seeing how the processes work out.

"I'm excited how I play this week. I think my focus and energies are going to be in the here and now, and next week I'm playing in Hong Kong. Then I do have the Philippines Open on my schedule, by which time I think we will know."

Lahiri asked for continued patience as the situation with LIV 2.0 unfolds.

"Just give it another month, month and a half, and everyone will know exactly what's happening one way or the other," Lahiri said. "LIV has been great for me and I've enjoyed it. Would I like for it to continue? Why not. But we don't have a crystal ball, so let's see where it goes."

Lahiri said he has avoided reading the constant speculation about LIV's future over the past several months. He believes he has "a lot of gas left in the tank" and things he wants to achieve, but the decision about his playing future will hinge on what is best for his family.

"Where I play is going to be based on the best interest of my family and myself. When that opportunity or option is put in front of me I'll exercise the best option," Lahiri said. "Outside of that, I don't pay attention to what's going on because there is no point.

"There is nothing I can do to alter the larger scheme of things outside my own golf and the quality that I bring to a golf course, which is why I said that the best thing that everybody can do is chill out and wait for a month. Let things play out."

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